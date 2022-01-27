ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income was $168 million, or $1.51 per share, on revenues of $1.770 billion. Net income for the prior year's fourth quarter was $94 million, or $.84 per share, on revenues of $1.304 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $599 million, or $5.36 per share, on revenues of $6.461 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $306 million, or $2.70 per share, on revenues of $5.109 billion.

"2021 was an extraordinary year, and we achieved record annual results. Fourth quarter revenues grew 36% and net income grew 78%, exceeding the high end of our guidance and reflecting sustained, broad-based demand across our staffing and business consulting businesses," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our permanent placement and Protiviti operations continued to show very strong results, growing year-over-year revenues by 73% and 37%, respectively. Our temporary and consultant staffing operations also performed well and had year-over-year revenue growth of 31%, with particular strength in Management Resources, which grew 56%. Compared with the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019, 2021 revenues were higher by 15% and net income was higher by 49%. Return on invested capital for the company was 50% in the fourth quarter.

"We begin the new year with tremendous momentum and optimism, and remain laser focused on our time-tested corporate purpose — to connect people to meaningful and exciting work and provide clients with the talent and deep subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. We are proud that our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts has earned us recent recognition, including placement on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's list of Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles. Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Service revenues $ 1,769,917

$ 1,304,086

$ 6,461,444

$ 5,109,000 Costs of services 1,025,799

789,744

3,765,416

3,096,389















Gross margin 744,118

514,342

2,696,028

2,012,611















Selling, general and administrative expenses 544,551

425,161

1,951,282

1,666,041 Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation

trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (23,040)

(40,542)

(61,078)

(75,188) Amortization of intangible assets 517

217

2,241

1,219 Interest income, net (52)

(79)

(197)

(1,343)















Income before income taxes 222,142

129,585

803,780

421,882 Provision for income taxes 54,198

35,169

205,154

115,606















Net income $ 167,944

$ 94,416

$ 598,626

$ 306,276















Diluted net income per share $ 1.51

$ .84

$ 5.36

$ 2.70















Shares:













Basic 109,488

112,059

110,482

112,729 Diluted 111,020

112,941

111,718

113,318

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





Year Ended

December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 52,210

$ 62,281 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 31,240

$ 33,178 Capital expenditures

$ 36,611

$ 33,377 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

2,796

2,506













December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 619,001

$ 574,426 Accounts receivable, net

$ 984,691

$ 714,163 Total assets

$ 2,952,359

$ 2,557,424 Total current liabilities

$ 1,358,673

$ 1,046,626 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,381,051

$ 1,205,289

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020, the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include inter-segment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's managed business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these divisions internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.



2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 SERVICE REVENUES:













































Accountemps $ 490,084

$ 494,582

$ 501,905

$ 498,650

$ 489,884

$ 331,542

$ 351,598

$ 385,000

$ 417,116

$ 453,342

$ 492,558

$ 507,555 OfficeTeam 252,633

261,952

267,023

259,147

239,979

136,299

173,685

214,985

220,467

263,192

279,370

295,872 Robert Half Technology 182,426

189,461

195,630

198,314

196,652

162,028

161,007

175,730

172,239

194,233

215,500

213,414 Robert Half Management Resources 196,003

195,236

200,421

201,097

211,878

165,031

154,917

167,116

183,271

210,550

239,807

260,649 Elimination of intersegment revenues (36,519)

(38,519)

(46,518)

(50,883)

(46,273)

(41,514)

(59,816)

(92,393)

(103,818)

(143,036)

(172,534)

(161,004) Temporary and consultant staffing 1,084,627

1,102,712

1,118,461

1,106,325

1,092,120

753,386

781,391

850,438

889,275

978,281

1,054,701

1,116,486 Permanent placement staffing 131,562

140,894

134,582

126,394

120,489

71,030

87,203

91,387

111,703

143,640

156,444

158,133 Protiviti 252,341

272,779

299,089

304,666

294,082

283,910

321,303

362,261

397,402

458,660

501,421

495,298 Total $ 1,468,530

$ 1,516,385

$ 1,552,132

$ 1,537,385

$ 1,506,691

$ 1,108,326

$ 1,189,897

$ 1,304,086

$ 1,398,380

$ 1,580,581

$ 1,712,566

$ 1,769,917

















































ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income, net and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days and constant currency exchange rates.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Relationships

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted SERVICE REVENUES:





































Accountemps $ 507,555

$ —

$ 507,555

$ 385,000

$ —

$ 385,000

28.7%

29.5%

28.7%

29.5% OfficeTeam 295,872

—

295,872

214,985

—

214,985

16.7%

16.5%

16.7%

16.5% Robert Half Technology 213,414

—

213,414

175,730

—

175,730

12.1%

13.5%

12.1%

13.5% Robert Half Management Resources 260,649

—

260,649

167,116

—

167,116

14.7%

12.8%

14.7%

12.8% Elimination of intersegment revenues (161,004)

—

(161,004)

(92,393)

—

(92,393)

(9.1%)

(7.1%)

(9.1%)

(7.1%) Temporary and consultant staffing 1,116,486

—

1,116,486

850,438

—

850,438

63.1%

65.2%

63.1%

65.2% Permanent placement staffing 158,133

—

158,133

91,387

—

91,387

8.9%

7.0%

8.9%

7.0% Protiviti 495,298

—

495,298

362,261

—

362,261

28.0%

27.8%

28.0%

27.8% Total $ 1,769,917

$ —

$ 1,769,917

$ 1,304,086

$ —

$ 1,304,086

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%







































GROSS MARGIN:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 444,295

$ —

$ 444,295

$ 327,181

$ —

$ 327,181

39.8%

38.5%

39.8%

38.5% Permanent placement staffing 157,862

—

157,862

91,172

—

91,172

99.8%

99.8%

99.8%

99.8% Protiviti 141,961

3,283

145,244

95,989

5,419

101,408

28.7%

26.5%

29.3%

28.0% Total $ 744,118

$ 3,283

$ 747,401

$ 514,342

$ 5,419

$ 519,761

42.0%

39.4%

42.2%

39.9%







































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 347,826

$ (17,705)

$ 330,121

$ 287,550

$ (31,715)

$ 255,835

31.2%

33.8%

29.6%

30.1% Permanent placement staffing 132,712

(2,052)

130,660

86,572

(3,408)

83,164

83.9%

94.7%

82.6%

91.0% Protiviti 64,013

—

64,013

51,039

—

51,039

12.9%

14.1%

12.9%

14.1% Total $ 544,551

$ (19,757)

$ 524,794

$ 425,161

$ (35,123)

$ 390,038

30.8%

32.6%

29.7%

29.9%







































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 96,469

$ 17,705

$ 114,174

$ 39,631

$ 31,715

$ 71,346

8.6%

4.7%

10.2%

8.4% Permanent placement staffing 25,150

2,052

27,202

4,600

3,408

8,008

15.9%

5.0%

17.2%

8.8% Protiviti 77,948

3,283

81,231

44,950

5,419

50,369

15.7%

12.4%

16.4%

13.9% Total $ 199,567

$ 23,040

$ 222,607

$ 89,181

$ 40,542

$ 129,723

11.3%

6.8%

12.6%

9.9% Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (23,040)

23,040

—

(40,542)

40,542

—

(1.3%)

(3.1%)

—

— Amortization of intangible assets 517

—

517

217

—

217

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Interest income, net (52)

—

(52)

(79)

—

(79)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Income before income taxes $ 222,142

$ —

$ 222,142

$ 129,585

$ —

$ 129,585

12.6%

9.9%

12.6%

9.9%



(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item, which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted SERVICE REVENUES:





































Accountemps $ 1,870,563

$ —

$ 1,870,563

$ 1,558,024

$ —

$ 1,558,024

29.0%

30.5%

29.0%

30.5% OfficeTeam 1,058,906

—

1,058,906

764,947

—

764,947

16.4%

15.0%

16.4%

15.0% Robert Half Technology 795,319

—

795,319

695,418

—

695,418

12.3%

13.6%

12.3%

13.6% Robert Half Management Resources 894,334

—

894,334

698,942

—

698,942

13.8%

13.7%

13.8%

13.7% Elimination of intersegment revenues (580,379)

—

(580,379)

(239,996)

—

(239,996)

(9.0%)

(4.7%)

(9.0%)

(4.7%) Temporary and consultant staffing 4,038,743

—

4,038,743

3,477,335

—

3,477,335

62.5%

68.1%

62.5%

68.1% Permanent placement staffing 569,921

—

569,921

370,109

—

370,109

8.8%

7.2%

8.8%

7.2% Protiviti 1,852,780

—

1,852,780

1,261,556

—

1,261,556

28.7%

24.7%

28.7%

24.7% Total $ 6,461,444

$ —

$ 6,461,444

$ 5,109,000

$ —

$ 5,109,000

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%







































GROSS MARGIN:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 1,598,716

$ —

$ 1,598,716

$ 1,312,797

$ —

$ 1,312,797

39.6%

37.8%

39.6%

37.8% Permanent placement staffing 568,983

—

568,983

369,401

—

369,401

99.8%

99.8%

99.8%

99.8% Protiviti 528,329

8,847

537,176

330,413

11,682

342,095

28.5%

26.2%

29.0%

27.1% Total $ 2,696,028

$ 8,847

$ 2,704,875

$ 2,012,611

$ 11,682

$ 2,024,293

41.7%

39.4%

41.9%

39.6%







































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 1,251,565

$ (46,721)

$ 1,204,844

$ 1,132,915

$ (57,397)

$ 1,075,518

31.0%

32.6%

29.8%

30.9% Permanent placement staffing 468,028

(5,510)

462,518

346,711

(6,109)

340,602

82.1%

93.7%

81.2%

92.0% Protiviti 231,689

—

231,689

186,415

—

186,415

12.5%

14.8%

12.5%

14.8% Total $ 1,951,282

$ (52,231)

$ 1,899,051

$ 1,666,041

$ (63,506)

$ 1,602,535

30.2%

32.6%

29.4%

31.4%







































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:





































Temporary and consultant staffing $ 347,151

$ 46,721

$ 393,872

$ 179,882

$ 57,397

$ 237,279

8.6%

5.2%

9.8%

6.8% Permanent placement staffing 100,955

5,510

106,465

22,690

6,109

28,799

17.7%

6.1%

18.7%

7.8% Protiviti 296,640

8,847

305,487

143,998

11,682

155,680

16.0%

11.4%

16.5%

12.3% Total $ 744,746

$ 61,078

$ 805,824

$ 346,570

$ 75,188

$ 421,758

11.5%

6.8%

12.5%

8.3% Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (61,078)

61,078

—

(75,188)

75,188

—

(1.0%)

(1.5%)

—

— Amortization of intangible assets 2,241

—

2,241

1,219

—

1,219

0.1%

0.0%

0.1%

0.0% Interest income, net (197)

—

(197)

(1,343)

—

(1,343)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Income before income taxes $ 803,780

$ —

$ 803,780

$ 421,882

$ —

$ 421,882

12.4%

8.3%

12.4%

8.3%



(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item, which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):





Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Income before income taxes

$ 222,142

$ 129,585

$ 803,780

$ 421,882 Interest income, net

(52)

(79)

(197)

(1,343) Amortization of intangible assets

517

217

2,241

1,219 Combined segment income

$ 222,607

$ 129,723

$ 805,824

$ 421,758

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2020

2021

2020

2021



Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 Global















































Accountemps

-29.9

-22.8

-14.9

36.7

40.1

31.8

-30.2

-23.1

-14.6

34.4

39.1

32.3 OfficeTeam

-35.0

-17.0

-8.1

93.1

60.8

37.6

-35.8

-18.2

-8.7

89.5

60.0

38.4 RH Technology

-17.7

-11.4

-12.4

19.9

33.8

21.4

-18.2

-11.9

-12.4

17.9

33.1

21.8 RH Management Resources

-22.7

-16.9

-13.5

27.6

54.8

56.0

-23.5

-18.1

-14.3

24.0

53.6

56.9 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

28.6

81.6

124.4

244.5

188.4

74.3

28.2

81.5

127.3

240.9

187.5

75.1 Temporary and consultant staffing

-30.1

-23.1

-18.6

29.9

35.0

31.3

-30.7

-23.8

-18.9

27.2

34.0

31.9 Permanent placement staffing

-35.2

-27.7

-7.3

102.2

79.4

73.0

-35.7

-28.5

-8.1

96.9

77.7

73.8 Total staffing

-30.7

-23.6

-17.5

36.1

39.4

35.3

-31.2

-24.3

-17.8

33.2

38.4

36.0 Protiviti

7.4

18.9

35.1

61.6

56.1

36.7

6.4

17.9

34.7

58.8

55.1

37.4 Total

-23.3

-15.2

-7.2

42.6

43.9

35.7

-23.9

-15.9

-7.6

39.7

42.9

36.3

















































United States















































Temporary and consultant staffing

-31.0

-24.1

-20.3

27.5

35.5

33.4

-31.3

-23.9

-19.4

27.7

35.5

33.6 Permanent placement staffing

-37.1

-31.3

-12.4

109.3

85.1

78.6

-37.3

-31.0

-11.4

109.6

85.1

78.9 Total staffing

-31.6

-24.8

-19.6

33.6

40.0

37.2

-31.9

-24.6

-18.6

33.8

40.0

37.4 Protiviti

10.8

22.9

35.5

62.6

53.7

31.7

10.3

23.3

37.1

62.8

53.7

31.9 Total

-23.3

-15.3

-8.7

41.1

43.8

35.6

-23.7

-15.0

-7.6

41.3

43.8

35.8

















































International















































Temporary and consultant staffing

-27.0

-19.3

-12.3

38.6

33.0

24.0

-28.4

-23.5

-17.0

25.1

29.1

26.3 Permanent placement staffing

-30.9

-19.3

5.2

87.8

67.3

61.9

-31.7

-23.0

0.3

70.5

62.1

64.0 Total staffing

-27.6

-19.3

-10.1

44.8

37.7

29.2

-28.9

-23.4

-14.8

30.9

33.7

31.6 Protiviti

-5.0

4.3

33.8

57.6

65.9

58.3

-8.0

-1.7

26.1

43.5

61.4

61.2 Total

-23.4

-14.7

-2.0

48.0

44.3

36.2

-25.0

-19.2

-7.2

33.9

40.1

38.6



(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021 Accountemps























As Reported

-29.9

-22.8

-14.9

36.7

40.1

31.8 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

-0.1

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1 Currency Impact

0.0

-0.2

-0.8

-2.3

-0.8

0.4 As Adjusted

-30.2

-23.1

-14.6

34.4

39.1

32.3 OfficeTeam























As Reported

-35.0

-17.0

-8.1

93.1

60.8

37.6 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

-0.1

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1 Currency Impact

-0.6

-1.1

-1.7

-3.6

-0.6

0.7 As Adjusted

-35.8

-18.2

-8.7

89.5

60.0

38.4 Robert Half Technology























As Reported

-17.7

-11.4

-12.4

19.9

33.8

21.4 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.1

0.1 Currency Impact

-0.3

-0.5

-1.1

-2.0

-0.6

0.3 As Adjusted

-18.2

-11.9

-12.4

17.9

33.1

21.8 Robert Half Management Resources























As Reported

-22.7

-16.9

-13.5

27.6

54.8

56.0 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1 Currency Impact

-0.6

-1.2

-1.9

-3.6

-1.0

0.8 As Adjusted

-23.5

-18.1

-14.3

24.0

53.6

56.9 Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

28.6

81.6

124.4

244.5

188.4

74.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

-0.1

2.7

0.0

-0.4

0.1 Currency Impact

0.0

0.0

0.2

-3.6

-0.5

0.7 As Adjusted

28.2

81.5

127.3

240.9

187.5

75.1 Temporary and consultant staffing























As Reported

-30.1

-23.1

-18.6

29.9

35.0

31.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

0.0

1.0

0.0

-0.2

0.1 Currency Impact

-0.3

-0.7

-1.3

-2.7

-0.8

0.5 As Adjusted

-30.7

-23.8

-18.9

27.2

34.0

31.9 Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-35.2

-27.7

-7.3

102.2

79.4

73.0 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1 Currency Impact

-0.3

-0.8

-1.9

-5.3

-1.5

0.7 As Adjusted

-35.7

-28.5

-8.1

96.9

77.7

73.8 Total staffing























As Reported

-30.7

-23.6

-17.5

36.1

39.4

35.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.2 Currency Impact

-0.3

-0.7

-1.4

-2.9

-0.8

0.5 As Adjusted

-31.2

-24.3

-17.8

33.2

38.4

36.0 Protiviti























As Reported

7.4

18.9

35.1

61.6

56.1

36.7 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

0.0

1.6

0.0

-0.3

0.2 Currency Impact

-0.7

-1.0

-2.0

-2.8

-0.7

0.5 As Adjusted

6.4

17.9

34.7

58.8

55.1

37.4 Total























As Reported

-23.3

-15.2

-7.2

42.6

43.9

35.7 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1 Currency Impact

-0.4

-0.7

-1.5

-2.9

-0.8

0.5 As Adjusted

-23.9

-15.9

-7.6

39.7

42.9

36.3

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

-31.0

-24.1

-20.3

27.5

35.5

33.4 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

0.2

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-31.3

-23.9

-19.4

27.7

35.5

33.6

























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-37.1

-31.3

-12.4

109.3

85.1

78.6 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.3

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-37.3

-31.0

-11.4

109.6

85.1

78.9

























Total staffing























As Reported

-31.6

-24.8

-19.6

33.6

40.0

37.2 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

0.2

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-31.9

-24.6

-18.6

33.8

40.0

37.4

























Protiviti























As Reported

10.8

22.9

35.5

62.6

53.7

31.7 Billing Days Impact

-0.5

0.4

1.6

0.2

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

10.3

23.3

37.1

62.8

53.7

31.9

























Total























As Reported

-23.3

-15.3

-8.7

41.1

43.8

35.6 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

0.3

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-23.7

-15.0

-7.6

41.3

43.8

35.8

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

-27.0

-19.3

-12.3

38.6

33.0

24.0 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-1.0

1.4

-0.8

-0.5

0.1 Currency Impact

-1.4

-3.2

-6.1

-12.7

-3.4

2.2 As Adjusted

-28.4

-23.5

-17.0

25.1

29.1

26.3

























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-30.9

-19.3

5.2

87.8

67.3

61.9 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-1.0

1.7

-1.1

-0.6

0.1 Currency Impact

-0.8

-2.7

-6.6

-16.2

-4.6

2.0 As Adjusted

-31.7

-23.0

0.3

70.5

62.1

64.0

























Total staffing























As Reported

-27.6

-19.3

-10.1

44.8

37.7

29.2 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-1.0

1.5

-0.8

-0.5

0.2 Currency Impact

-1.3

-3.1

-6.2

-13.1

-3.5

2.2 As Adjusted

-28.9

-23.4

-14.8

30.9

33.7

31.6

























Protiviti























As Reported

-5.0

4.3

33.8

57.6

65.9

58.3 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-1.4

2.1

-0.8

-0.7

0.1 Currency Impact

-3.1

-4.6

-9.8

-13.3

-3.8

2.8 As Adjusted

-8.0

-1.7

26.1

43.5

61.4

61.2

























Total























As Reported

-23.4

-14.7

-2.0

48.0

44.3

36.2 Billing Days Impact

0.1

-1.1

1.6

-0.9

-0.6

0.1 Currency Impact

-1.7

-3.4

-6.8

-13.2

-3.6

2.3 As Adjusted

-25.0

-19.2

-7.2

33.9

40.1

38.6

