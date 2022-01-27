Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the December 31, 2021 Quarter and Year and Continues Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividends of $0.04 per Share

AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for The Provident Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $3.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $16.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Included in the fourth quarter earnings is expense totaling $984,000 relating to the Resignation, Separation Agreement and Full Release of Claims Agreement (the "Agreement") between the Bank and its President and Chief Lending Officer of the Bank entered into on November 1, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be paid on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 10, 2022.

In reporting these results, Dave Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer said, "The execution of our strategic initiatives culminated in a successful year for BankProv and I am proud to report the 2021 year-end results. Our specialty lending, particularly enterprise value and digital assets, drove our loan growth in the fourth quarter after experiencing loan decline in the third quarter from prepayments. We were able to align all the components needed to service our digital asset and banking as a service customers, placing BankProv in an optimal position heading into 2022. Our diverse earning streams, strategic partnerships along with strong loan and deposit growth, credit quality and capital demonstrate a unique and attractive growth profile."

COVID–19 Response

The Company continues to focus on meeting the needs of its customers through the pandemic and current economic recovery. We continue to maintain close communication with commercial customers, especially in those industries most heavily impacted by the pandemic. All loans that were modified under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act have resumed repayment or have been paid off. We have not experienced any significant delinquencies related to the loans that have resumed repayment.

In December 2020, Congress approved a bill which allocated additional funds to the Small Business Administration ("SBA") for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans to assist with the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury department, resumed the PPP in January of 2021 through May 31, 2021. During the first round of the PPP, which ran from March to August 2020, the Company originated $78.0 million in PPP loans and during the second round an additional $46.0 million was originated. The Company continues to work with customers who received PPP loans on applying for loan forgiveness, and as of December 31, 2021, of the $124.0 million in PPP loans issued, only $12.4 million remained outstanding with unaccreted fee income totaling $503,000.

Financial Results

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, net interest and dividend income increased by $1.0 million, or 6.8% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 interest and dividend income increased $583,000, or 3.5%, to $17.1 million compared to $16.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 interest and dividend income benefited from PPP loan fee accretion totaling $592,000 compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. In addition, interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $190.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 41 basis points to 4.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 4.68% for the same period in 2020. The decrease of 41 basis points on the yield of average assets was primarily due to a $122.0 million, or 147.1%, increase in short-term investments, which have a lower rate. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was a decrease in interest expense of $465,000, or 41.8%, to $647,000 compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Interest expense decreased primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreasing 23 basis points to 0.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 due to the lower interest rate environment and the higher percentage of core deposits in the portfolio.

Net interest and dividend income increased by $7.0 million, or 12.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, interest and dividend income increased $4.4 million, or 7.3%, to $64.8 million compared to $60.4 million for 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021 interest and dividend income benefited from PPP loan fee accretion totaling $2.4 million compared to $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $228.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 41 basis points to 4.28% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 4.69% for 2020. The decrease of 41 basis points on the yield of average assets was primarily due to a $121.6 million, or 319.6%, increase in short-term investments, which have a lower rate. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was a decrease in interest expense of $2.6 million, or 43.2%, to $3.4 million compared to $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Interest expense decreased primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreasing 34 basis points to 0.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 due to the lower interest rate environment and the higher percentage of core deposits in the portfolio. The decreasing rate environment and increase in short-term investments resulted in a decrease in our net interest margin of 26 basis points to 4.11% from 4.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 17 basis points to 4.06% from 4.23% for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same periods in 2020.

Provision for loan losses of $1.2 million were recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $866,000 for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, a provision of $3.9 million was recorded compared to $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The changes in the provision were based on management's assessment of economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge-off trends, levels of problem loans and other asset quality trends.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.34% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.39% as of December 31, 2020. The primary reason for the decrease was lower impaired loan balances due to charge-offs previously reserved for impaired loans. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $2.9 million compared to $923,000 for 2020. The increase in net charge-offs was the result of a second quarter 2021 charge-off of a $1.1 million impaired loan that was previously reserved for during the first quarter of 2021 as well as a third quarter 2021 charge-off of a $1.4 million relationship that was previously reserved for in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also contributing to the decrease was a first quarter 2021 decrease in the provision allocated to mortgage warehouse loan balances. The decrease in the provision allocated to mortgage warehouse loan balances was the result of the Bank's seasoning experience with this line of lending. There were $253.8 million and $265.4 million in outstanding mortgage warehouse loan balances at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Loans in this segment are facility lines to non-bank mortgage origination companies for sale into secondary markets, which typically occurs within 15 days of the loan funding. Due to their short-term nature, these loans are assessed at a lower credit risk and do not carry the same allocation as traditional loans. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.3 million loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2021 with specific reserves of $1.2 million. Included in total loans is $12.4 million and $41.8 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, in PPP loans originated as part of the CARES Act that we believe have no credit risk due to a government guarantee; therefore we have not provided for losses for these loans. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.35% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 674.14% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 341.72% as of December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets as of December 31, 2021 compared to $5.4 million, or 0.36% of total assets as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the largest non-performing loan relationships consisted of two commercial relationship totaling $1.8 million. These loan relationships were evaluated for impairment and specific reserves of $1.6 million were allocated as of December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income increased $304,000, or 33.1%, to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $918,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $202,000, or 60.7%, an increase in other service charges and fees of $48,000, or 13.8%, and an increase of $35,000, or 318.2% in other income. The increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts is primarily due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs, which totaled $102,000. The increase in other service charges and fees was primarily due to increased overdraft fee income. Other income increased primarily due to gains recognized on commercial loans sold. For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 45.8%, to $5.2 million compared to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This was primarily due to an increase in other service charges and fees of $681,000, or 51.5%, an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $501,000 or 37.6%, and an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $386,000, or 47.7%. The increase in other service charges and fees was primarily due to increased late fee charges as well as income from loan prepayment penalties related to two commercial loan relationships. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased primarily due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs, which totaled $274,000. In addition, 2021 fees reflect higher income compared to 2020 due to fees being waived for customers impacted by COVID-19. The increase in bank owned life insurance income is primarily due to the receipt of a death benefit payout during the third quarter of 2021 as well as the purchase of additional insurance policies in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense increased $2.4 million, or 24.9%, to $11.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, professional fees, and other expense, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. The increase of $2.4 million, or 40.0%, in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expense and an increase in staff to support the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. Also included in salaries and employee benefit expense is a $984,000 expense relating to an agreement entered into on November 1, 2021 between the Bank and the President and Chief Lending Officer upon his retirement. Professional fees increased $122,000, or 18.7%, primarily due to an increase in audit and compliance costs. The increase of $105,000, or 13.2%, in other expense was primarily due to increased loan workout expenses, as well as costs associated with conferences and training which were largely canceled during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $400,000 in write downs of other assets and receivables. In the fourth quarter of 2020, a write-down of other assets was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $400,000 was impaired and uncollectible.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense increased $4.8 million, or 13.4%, to $40.6 million compared to $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, data processing fees, directors' compensation, other expense, and professional fees, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. The increase of $5.6 million, or 24.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to 2020 in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to stock-based compensation expense for new grants awarded and an increase in staff to support the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. Also included in salaries and employee benefit expense is a $984,000 expense relating to the agreement entered into on November 1, 2021 between the Bank and the President and Chief Lending Officer. Data processing fees increased $325,000 or 32.5%, primarily due to new contracts for deposit services. Directors' compensation increased $242,000, or 32.3%, primarily due to increase stock-based compensation expense. The increase of $287,000, or 9.7%, in other expense was primarily due to increased costs related to third-party services for both marketing and information technology, as well as increased costs associated with conferences and training which were largely canceled during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional fees increased $215,000, or 11.5%, primarily due to an increase in audit and compliance costs. These increases were offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables of $2.0 million. In the first quarter of 2020 a write-down of a notes receivable balance was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $500,000 was uncollectible and in the third quarter of 2020 a write-down of an SBA receivable balance was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $1.3 million was uncollectible. In the fourth quarter of 2020 a write down of other assets was also completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $400,00 was impaired and uncollectible. The decrease in the write-downs was partially offset by a write-down of an SBA receivable in the third quarter of 2021 after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $195,000 was uncollectible.

As of December 31, 2021, total assets have increased $223.5 million, or 14.8%, to $1.73 billion compared to $1.51 billion at December 31, 2020. The primary reasons for the increase are increases in cash and cash equivalents and net loans. The increase in cash and cash equivalents of $69.3 million, or 82.7% is primarily due to an increase in deposits. Net loans increased $119.0 million, or 9.1%, and were $1.43 billion as of December 31, 2021 compared to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in net loans was due to an increase in commercial loans of $160.3 million, or 28.3% and construction and land development loans of $13.9 million, or 48.0%, partially offset by decreases in commercial real estate loans of $6.7 million, or 1.5%, mortgage warehouse loans of $11.6 million, or 4.4%, residential real estate loans of $32.0 million, or 97.5%, and consumer loans of $4.0 million, or 72.6%. Our commercial loan growth was primarily due to an increase in our loans to digital asset companies of $105.5 million, or 703.1% to $120.4 million compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2020, an increase in enterprise value loans of $54.2 million, or 18.9%, to $340.3 million compared to $286.1 million at December 31,2020, and an increase in renewable energy loans of $25.2 million, or 67.7%, to $62.3 million compared to $37.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in PPP loans of $29.4 million, or 70.2%, to $12.4 million compared to $41.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Residential real estate loans decreased primarily due to the transfer of the portfolio to loans held for sale. As of December 31, 2021, the Company determined they will no longer originate or service residential real estate loans. As such, the Company valued the portfolio at the lower of cost or market and transferred them to loans held for sale.

Total liabilities increased $225.6 million, or 17.8%, due to increased deposits. Deposits were $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $222.5 million, or 18.0%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase in deposits was due to an increase of $270.4 million, or 48.8%, in NOW and demand deposits, an increase of $65.8 million, or 18.6% in money market accounts, an increase of $3.9 million, or 2.6%, in savings accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $117.7 million, or 66.0%, in time deposits. NOW and demand deposits and money market deposits increased primarily due to new and expanded relationships with traditional, digital asset, and banking as a service ("BaaS") customers. As of December 31, 2021, deposit relationships with digital asset customers increased $68.7 million, or 222.3%, to $99.7 million compared to $30.9 million at December 31, 2020. In 2021, the Company began offering deposit services to BaaS customers. BaaS is an end-to-end solution that allows financial technology companies ("FinTechs") or other third parties to connect to banks' systems directly via application programming interfaces so they can build banking offerings on top of the providers' regulated infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, deposits with BaaS customers totaled $59.9 million. The increase in savings accounts is primarily caused by increased consumer savings. The decrease in time deposits is primarily due to roll-off of brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank has increased its focus on growing noninterest-bearing deposit balances and as of December 31, 2021 noninterest-bearing deposits represented 42.9% of total deposits compared to 31.0% at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, shareholders' equity was $233.8 million compared to $235.9 million at December 31, 2020, representing a decrease of $2.1 million, or 0.9%. The decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of 1,272,607 shares of common stock for $19.0 million, $3.6 million from dividends paid, and a decrease in other comprehensive income of $409,000, partially offset by net income of $16.1 million, stock-based compensation expense of $2.5 million and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $1.4 million.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and search fund lending. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about BankProv please visit our website www.bankprov.com or call 877-487-2977.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; the effects of any pandemic; trends in interest rates; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; and the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents of the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet



At

At

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 (Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 22,470

$ 11,830 Short-term investments

130,645



71,989 Cash and cash equivalents

153,115



83,819 Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)

36,837



32,215 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

785



895 Loans held for sale

22,846



— Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $19,496 and $18,518









as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

1,433,803



1,314,810 Bank owned life insurance

42,569



36,684 Premises and equipment, net

14,258



14,716 Accrued interest receivable

5,703



6,371 Right-of-use assets

4,102



4,258 Other assets

15,265



12,013 Total assets $ 1,729,283

$ 1,505,781











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 626,587

$ 383,079 Interest-bearing

833,308



854,349 Total deposits

1,459,895



1,237,428 Long-term borrowings

13,500



13,500 Operating lease liabilities

4,387



4,488 Other liabilities

17,719



14,509 Total liabilities

1,495,501



1,269,925 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:









no shares issued and outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;









17,854,649 and 19,047,544 shares issued and outstanding









at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

179



191 Additional paid-in capital

123,498



139,450 Retained earnings

118,087



104,508 Accumulated other comprehensive income

649



1,058 Unearned compensation - ESOP

(8,631)



(9,351) Total shareholders' equity

233,782



235,856 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,729,283

$ 1,505,781

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended



Year Ended

December 31,



December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020



2021



2020 Interest and dividend income:





















Interest and fees on loans $ 16,794

$ 16,268

$ 63,873

$ 59,391 Interest and dividends on debt securities available-

for-sale

184



196



722



913 Interest on short-term investments

87



18



208



99 Total interest and dividend income

17,065



16,482



64,803



60,403 Interest expense:





















Interest on deposits

575



1,039



3,085



5,203 Interest on borrowings

72



73



285



728 Total interest expense

647



1,112



3,370



5,931 Net interest and dividend income

16,418



15,370



61,433



54,472 Provision for loan losses

1,233



866



3,887



5,597 Net interest and dividend income after provision for

loan losses

15,185



14,504



57,546



48,875 Noninterest income:





















Customer service fees on deposit accounts

535



333



1,832



1,331 Service charges and fees - other

397



349



2,003



1,322 Bank owned life insurance income

244



225



1,195



809 Other income

46



11



136



81 Total noninterest income

1,222



918



5,166



3,543 Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits

8,465



6,045



28,782



23,175 Occupancy expense

409



430



1,687



1,684 Equipment expense

137



145



514



577 Deposit insurance

141



174



482



416 Data processing

370



300



1,325



1,000 Marketing expense

125



42



279



223 Professional fees

773



651



2,083



1,868 Directors' compensation

218



208



992



750 Software depreciation and implementation

272



265



1,014



959 Write down of other assets and receivables

—



400



225



2,207 Other

900



795



3,236



2,949 Total noninterest expense

11,810



9,455



40,619



35,808 Income before income tax expense

4,597



5,967



22,093



16,610 Income tax expense

1,008



1,665



5,954



4,625 Net income $ 3,589

$ 4,302

$ 16,139

$ 11,985 Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.24

$ 0.96

$ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.24

$ 0.93

$ 0.66 Weighted Average Shares:





















Basic

16,481,684



17,912,975



16,772,628



18,090,229 Diluted

17,180,466



18,007,580



17,302,007



18,131,025

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Income Analysis

(Unaudited)

































For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020







Interest











Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate (4)

Balance

Paid

Rate (4) Assets:





























Interest-earning assets:





























Loans $ 1,357,838

$ 16,794

4.95%

$ 1,290,973

$ 16,268

5.04% Short-term investments

205,000



87

0.17%



82,969



18

0.09% Debt securities available-for-sale

35,068



180

2.05%



33,546



187

2.23% Federal Home Loan Bank stock

785



4

2.04%



895



9

4.02% Total interest-earning assets

1,598,691



17,065

4.27%



1,408,383



16,482

4.68% Non-interest earning assets

81,143













66,170









Total assets $ 1,679,834











$ 1,474,553









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Savings accounts $ 150,340



39

0.10%

$ 143,725



57

0.16% Money market accounts

439,619



292

0.27%



337,814



477

0.56% NOW accounts

179,265



132

0.29%



159,428



151

0.38% Certificates of deposit

70,504



112

0.64%



188,084



354

0.75% Total interest-bearing deposits

839,728



575

0.27%



829,051



1,039

0.50% Borrowings

13,500



72

2.13%



14,885



73

1.96% Total interest-bearing liabilities

853,228



647

0.30%



843,936



1,112

0.53% Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

573,059













371,290









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

20,045













17,286









Total liabilities

1,446,332













1,232,512









Total equity

233,502













242,041









Total liabilities and





























equity $ 1,679,834











$ 1,474,553









Net interest income





$ 16,418











$ 15,370



Interest rate spread (1)











3.97%













4.15% Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 745,463











$ 564,447









Net interest margin (3)











4.11%













4.37% Average interest-earning assets to





























interest-bearing liabilities

187.37%













166.88%











(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized.



































































For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020







Interest











Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate Assets:





























Interest-earning assets:





























Loans $ 1,320,160

$ 63,873

4.84%

$ 1,209,736

$ 59,391

4.91% Short-term investments

159,656



208

0.13%



38,048



99

0.26% Investment securities

34,022



708

2.08%



37,320



830

2.22% Federal Home Loan Bank stock

827



14

1.69%



1,582



83

5.25% Total interest-earning assets

1,514,665



64,803

4.28%



1,286,686



60,403

4.69% Non-interest earning assets

73,057













62,741









Total assets $ 1,587,722











$ 1,349,427









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Savings accounts $ 151,586



196

0.13%

$ 137,679



314

0.23% Money market accounts

406,392



1,680

0.41%



295,483



2,159

0.73% NOW accounts

162,618



416

0.26%



136,613



518

0.38% Certificates of deposit

122,619



793

0.65%



163,032



2,212

1.36% Total interest-bearing deposits

843,215



3,085

0.37%



732,807



5,203

0.71% Borrowings

13,503



285

2.11%



43,682



728

1.67% Total interest-bearing liabilities

856,718



3,370

0.39%



776,489



5,931

0.76% Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

476,743













319,451









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

18,895













16,293









Total liabilities

1,352,356













1,112,233









Total equity

235,366













237,194









Total liabilities and





























equity $ 1,587,722











$ 1,349,427









Net interest income





$ 61,433











$ 54,472



Interest rate spread (1)











3.89%













3.93% Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 657,947











$ 510,197









Net interest margin (3)











4.06%













4.23% Average interest-earning assets to





























interest-bearing liabilities

176.80%













165.71%











(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights

























Three Months Ended



Year Ended

December 31,



December 31, (unaudited) 2021

2020



2021



2020 Performance Ratios:





















Return on average assets (1)

0.85%



1.17%



1.02%



0.89% Return on average equity (1)

6.15%



7.11%



6.86%



5.05% Interest rate spread (1) (3)

3.97%



4.15%



3.89%



3.93% Net interest margin (1) (4)

4.11%



4.37%



4.06%



4.23% Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.81%



2.56%



2.56%



2.65% Efficiency ratio (5)

66.95%



58.05%



60.99%



61.72% Average interest-earning assets to





















average interest-bearing liabilities

187.37%



166.88%



176.80%



165.71% Average equity to average assets

13.90%



16.41%



14.82%



17.58%



























At

At

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 Asset Quality









Non-accrual loans:









Commercial real estate $ —

$ — Commercial

2,080



4,198 Residential real estate

812



1,156 Construction and land development

—



— Consumer

—



65 Mortgage warehouse

—



— Total non-accrual loans

2,892



5,419 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

—



— Other real estate owned

—



— Total non-performing assets $ 2,892

$ 5,419 Asset Quality Ratios









Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (2)

1.34%



1.39% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans

674.14%



341.72% Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (2)

0.20%



0.41% Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets

0.17%



0.36% Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)

0.17%



0.36% Capital and Share Related









Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.5%



15.7% Book value per share $ 13.09

$ 12.38 Market value per share $ 18.60

$ 12.00 Shares outstanding

17,854,649



19,047,544

(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Loans are presented before the allowance but include deferred costs/fees. (3) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (5) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net. (6) Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and OREO.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights Loans







































































At

At

At

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Amount



Percent

Amount



Percent

Amount



Percent Commercial real estate $ 432,275



29.66%

$ 423,526



31.47%

$ 438,949



32.82% Commercial (1)(2)

726,241



49.83%



609,638



45.31%



565,976



42.31% Residential real estate

812



0.06%



25,100



1.87%



32,785



2.46% Construction and land development

42,800



2.94%



34,800



2.59%



28,927



2.16% Consumer

1,519



0.10%



2,389



0.18%



5,547



0.41% Mortgage warehouse

253,764



17.41%



250,048



18.58%



265,379



19.84%



1,457,411



100.00%



1,345,501



100.00%



1,337,563



100.00% Allowance for loan losses

(19,496)









(18,142)









(18,518)





Deferred loan fees, net

(4,112)









(4,874)









(4,235)





Net loans $ 1,433,803







$ 1,322,485







$ 1,314,810







Deposits



































At

At

At

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands) 2021

2021

2020 NOW and demand $ 824,471

$ 662,200

$ 554,095 Regular savings

155,267



152,633



151,341 Money market deposits

419,625



454,104



353,793 Total non-certificate accounts (3)(4)

1,399,363



1,268,937



1,059,229

















Certificate accounts of $250,000 or more

5,078



4,654



5,167 Certificate accounts less than $250,000

55,454



87,528



173,032 Total certificate accounts

60,532



92,182



178,199 Total deposits $ 1,459,895

$ 1,361,119

$ 1,237,428

(1) Includes $12.4 million, $27.4 million, and $41.8 million in PPP loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes $120.4 million, $56.0 million, and $15.0 million in digital asset loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (3) Includes $99.7 million, $63.2 million, and $30.9 million in digital asset deposits at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. (4) Includes $59.9 million, $25.6 million, and $145,000 in banking as a service deposits at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

