Capital Midwest Fund Joins United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital firm Capital Midwest Fund (CMF) is proud to announce today that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) as part of the fund's ongoing effort to engage in responsible investing.

The PRI is an international organization dedicated to implementing responsible investment through six key principles. These principles are voluntary and equip investors with the guidelines for incorporating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies into business practices and decision-making. The PRI was formed in 2005 and launched at the New York Stock Exchange in 2006.

"We view ESG, and more specifically the PRI, as a guide and opportunity to deliver impact beyond financial returns," said CMF Partner Michael Harper. "Additionally, we are integrating the PRI as a lens through which we evaluate both qualitative and quantitative risk factors and identify high-quality investment opportunities. Becoming a signatory to the PRI and Sustainable Development Goals is an extension of practices CMF has demonstrated in past investments. CMF is also developing a similar framework for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)."

The six key principles are:

We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes.

We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices.

We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest.

We will promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry.

We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles.

We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles.

About Capital Midwest Fund

Capital Midwest Fund is a venture capital firm investing in revenue-stage companies that provide customer-centric, problem-solving, business-to-business technology solutions, including software, services, and products. CMF focuses on companies where management: (1) has a fundamental understanding of trending technology themes; (2) has applied that understanding in a practical way to solve specific customer problems; and (3) has shown traction in garnering market acceptance.

CMF recently announced the initial closing of its fourth fund, Capital Midwest Fund IV, L.P. (CMF IV), effective as of November 5, 2021. To date, CMF IV has received capital commitments in excess of $41 million. CMF IV is targeting $100 million of aggregate capital commitments.

Contact:

Michael S. Harper

Capital Midwest Fund

mharper@capitalmidwest.com

