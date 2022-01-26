4 Cities in Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Listed on America's Best Cities to Work Remote in 2022

4 Cities in Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Listed on America's Best Cities to Work Remote in 2022

OAK PARK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Work Remote in 2022.

Dwellics 2022 Best Cities in America (PRNewswire)

The Report analyzes over 50,000 cities in the United States across critical factors, including highest internet speeds, best climate comfort (temperature and humidity), human safety (natural disaster risks, crime, water quality, cancer rates), infrastructure (outdoor activities, distance to nearest airport, government spending, housing cost stability), and finances (property taxes, income taxes, cost of living index, and housing costs).

The Report reveals several surprising trends, including Texas exceeding all other states by scoring seven of the top twenty positions on the list, and seventeen of the top fifty: within the state, the Dallas/Fort Worth suburbs of Frisco (population 177,020), Murphy (population 20,612) and Bushy Creek (population18,399) rank numbers seven, eight and thirteen, respectively. The Lone Star State's three most populous cities did not make the list, reflecting the migration of American workers to smaller towns and cities as the popularity, and feasibility, of remote work grows.

Texas cities rounding out the top twenty in the report include:

Sugar Land, Texas (#4, population 117,910)

Lakeway, Texas (#6, population 16,695)

Cedar Park, Texas (#15, population 84,580)

Helotes, Texas (#18, population 7,336)

Another report, by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, revealed that between 6.9% to 11.5% of U.S. households intend to move in 2022, making the Dallas/Ft Worth a prime target for families looking to move to the South.

PRESS CONTACT

Giselle Sitdykova

gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dwellics