VisibleThread and Cherokee Federal Webinar: Strategies for Successful Proposal Management and Supporting a $2 Billion Pipeline

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisibleThread, a language analysis platform company, will host a free webinar with Cherokee Federal on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at 11 am EST.

Marcia Watson, Senior Director of Proposal Operations, and Mona Lee, Proposal Manager at Cherokee Federal, will join Kyle Peterson, VP of Customer Success at VisibleThread, for an engaging webinar to discuss the strategies for successful proposal management that have worked for Cherokee Federal.

What will be discussed?

Attendees of this webinar will learn how Cherokee:

Prepare for success and optimize their win rate

Analyze their key strengths and weaknesses in any RFP

Optimize Red and Gold Team reviews

Integrate VisibleThread seamlessly into their processes

Successfully support a pipeline of $2B

Register today for practical advice on how Cherokee execute their proposal process, insights into the success strategies that help them support a pipeline of $2 billion, and how to successfully coordinate business development teams with capture and proposal management functions. ­

Who are our speakers?

Marcia Watson has over a decade of experience in proposal management and is Senior Director of Proposal Operations at Cherokee Federal. This system of people, processes, and technologies supports the 30+ companies that comprise Cherokee Federal, a division of Cherokee Nation Businesses. She leads a nationwide team of proposal managers to support Business Development teams with Capture and Proposal Management best practices.

Mona Lee has over 20 years of experience selling business services and hiring management software. She has been a Proposal Manager at Cherokee Federal – a division of Cherokee Nation Businesses – for four years, primarily in the Defense Health Capability area.

About VisibleThread

VisibleThread is a language analysis platform that helps organizations improve the efficiency, clarity and compliance of RFPs, contracts, and mission-critical business writing with quantifiable metrics. For more information, visit www.visiblethread.com.

