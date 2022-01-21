TOMORROW: Utah's First School Choice Expo to Take Place During National School Choice Week 2022

TOMORROW: Utah's First School Choice Expo to Take Place During National School Choice Week 2022

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provo's Utah Schools Expo will be one of the largest celebrations taking place in Utah during National School Choice Week 2022, with several hundred community members in attendance.

WHAT:

School fair held during National School Choice Week

WHO:

Reps from more than two dozen Utah educational institutions

Military schools, private Christian schools, liberal arts public charter schools, and more

Hundreds of parents, children, and community members

WHEN:

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday , Jan. 22

WHERE:

Utah Valley Convention Center at 220 W. Center St., Provo

The event is organized by Freedom Preparatory Academy.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week