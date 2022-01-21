RAREVIEW CAPITAL LAUNCHES SYSTEMATIC EQUITY ETF

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rareview Capital LLC, a registered investment advisor and ETF sponsor focused on goals-based investment strategies, today announced the launch of the Rareview Systematic Equity ETF (CBOE: RSEE).

A core investment solution that avoids human behavioral biases that may undermine investment judgement.

RSEE seeks returns that exceed global developed and emerging market equities. RSEE is an actively managed ETF that invests long or short in regional equity indices. RSEE uses a propriety rules-based systematic process to avoid human behavioral biases that may undermine investment judgement.

"A seminal investment issue for investors is how to avoid catastrophic losses in a bear market and minimize the time back to breakeven," said Neil Azous, Founder & CIO at Rareview Capital. "That's why we're thrilled to be launching RSEE, an ETF that directly aims to address this seminal investment issue."

"We believe RSEE is a solution for investors that want to stay invested but need a systematic process to potentially limit losses relative to global indices during significant drawdowns," Azous said. "Many allocators struggle to find strategies that produce positive active equity returns, after fees. RSEE may be a replacement strategy for poor performing global active strategies that offers the potential for better active returns."

The Rareview Systematic Equity ETF is now trading under the symbol "RSEE."

About Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor. We build goals-based investment management strategies that can be accessed through ETFs, sub-advisory/dual contract, model portfolios, or by opening an account directly with us.

Rareview Capital LLC is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and can be reached at 212-475-8664. For additional information, please visit www.rareviewcapital.com.

Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer or recommendation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Further, none of the information and material in this communication is intended to constitute legal advice, tax advice, investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.rareviewcapital.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, market, municipal securities, high yield securities, credit, interest rate, call, tax, liquidity, leverage, anti-takeover measures, non-diversified, investment restrictions, operational, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund.

Derivatives Risk. Through its hedging strategies or through its investments in other funds, the Fund may be subject to the risks of investing in derivative securities. Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively managed using proprietary investment strategies and processes. There can be no guarantee that these strategies and processes will be successful. Foreign Investment Risk. Foreign securities and emerging markets may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Cash and Cash Equivalents Risk. The Fund may hold cash or cash equivalents. Generally, such positions offer less potential for gain than other investments.

A long—or a long position—refers to the purchase of an asset with the expectation it will increase in value. A short—or a short position—refers to the sale of an asset with the expectation it will decrease in value. Drawdown is the maximum observed loss from a peak to a trough of a portfolio, before a new peak is attained. Maximum drawdown is an indicator of downside risk over a specified time period.

Not insured by FDIC/NCUSIF or any federal government agency. No bank guarantee. Not a deposit. May lose value.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: Louis Noschese

Rareview Capital LLC

212-475-8664

info@rareviewcapital.com

www.rareviewcapital.com

