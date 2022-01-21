Mr. Shane Tedjarati, Former President & CEO of Honeywell Global High Growth Regions, joins VS Partners as Chairman

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Shane Tedjarati, recently retired from the role as President & CEO of Global High Growth Regions at Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") (NYSE: HON), joins VS Partners LLC ("VS Partners") in January 2022 as Chairman. VS Partners is a values-based asset management firm investing globally, primarily through an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer model operated by its Hong Kong SFC-licensed subsidiary, and is committed to positive social impact and value creation via responsible investment.

During his 17-year tenure at Honeywell, Mr. Tedjarati was pivotal in leading the Fortune500 technology giant's business in high growth regions to indisputable success and revived the industrial conglomerate from a handful of scattered businesses to a global technology company with a market cap surpassing US$140 billion. Honeywell's board of directors summed it up in a special tribute in their December 10th, 2021 resolution that "colleagues, fellow officers, and the directors of this Corporation greatly admire and respect his forthright style, judgment, keen insight, integrity, and recognize the indelible mark he left on the Company's culture, … that the Board of Directors pays grateful tribute to Shane Tedjarati's unwavering commitment … all of which contributed to the long-term success of the Corporation."

Mr. Tedjarati's global footprint, especially his professional and personal journey that witnessed China's significant transformation in the past three decades, has allowed him a vantage point of building deep connections between the East, West and the rest of the world based on his multi-cultural insights and profound care for the well-being of humanity as a whole. Mr. Tedjarati shares the conviction with VS Partners that the prosperity of humanity is rooted in interdependence not isolation, and the welfare of the whole is dependent on the welfare of the part. With such an observation, he continues the commitment to building people-to-people bridges between China and the rest of the world via businesses and investments in his post-Honeywell life.

Ms. Xu Ying (Vanessa), Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of VS Partners, expressed her warmest welcome: "Shane has been instrumental in advising VS Partners to devise its unique value propositions and a global business strategy in early days of VS Partners' founding. Our entire team is very honored to have him join us as Chairman, as an extension of his highly decorated career. Not only does he have unparalleled experience in a varieties of industries globally, in particular Emerging Markets, he is also a long-term friend of Chinese people. He spent near three decades working and living in China. In addition to being a leader of a Fortune 500 technology giant, he also champions social impact initiatives globally for the collective good of humanity. Needless to say, Shane's vision and leadership will tremendously boost VS Partners' ability to better serve our investors globally to build legacies beyond just commercial success to leave positive impact for the betterment of the world for generations to come."

"It is an honor to join VS Partners as Chairman and to help build bridges between the greatest parts of the East, the West and the Rest of the world," said Mr. Tedjarati. "As standards of living rise and our fortunes are increasingly knitted together, VS Partners will play a unique role in building these bridges. It is completely aligned and congruent with ethos of the Tribridge Group, which is the firm I have founded post my Honeywell era on those same values and basis."

About Mr. Shane Tedjarati

Prior to his retirement effective on Dec.31st, 2021, Mr. Tedjarati was responsible at Honeywell for driving the business expansion in high growth regions of the world such as Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Prior to Honeywell, Mr. Tedjarati spent 20 years in information technology and management consulting and was the regional managing director for Deloitte Consulting (Greater China) from July 1999 to August 2004, where he worked with Chinese state-owned enterprises and multinational corporations to help them formulate and execute strategies for sustainable growth in China and abroad.

Post Honeywell, Mr. Tedjarati has founded the Tribridge Group, a global investment group dedicated to solving real-world challenges facing humanity in the 21st century. VS Partners is his passion and in line with his new life pursuits of connecting people globally. He will continue to remain as Senior Advisor to Honeywell International.

About VS Partners LLC ("VS Partners")

Founded in 2019 by established portfolio manager and internationally renowned entrepreneurs, VS Partners is a values-based asset management firm that invests globally. VS Partners, through it's fully owned subsidiary licensed by Hong Kong SFC applies an institutional approach of long-term global asset allocation, enhanced by insights and networks of industry leaders from Global Fortune500 companies, and pioneers Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) model from China. The firm provides bespoke asset allocation solutions to corporate, high-net worth and institutional clients, with differentiated capabilities to implement multi-asset investments, both onshore and offshore, in an integrated global portfolio.



VS Partners strives to Invest for the Betterment of the World. The firm aims to bridge Eastern and Western leaders from business, capital and social innovation to build lasting people-to-people connections through responsible investments.

