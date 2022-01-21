Larry Stangler Leads The Way As Metro Phoenix Bank Enters Its 14th Year Providing SBA Loans

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPB BHC, INC. (OTCPink:MPHX), the holding company for Metro Phoenix Bank ("MPB"), enters its 14th year of providing Small Business Association (SBA) lending solutions to small- to mid-sized businesses. Over the years, MPB has been a consistent source of capital for its small business community. Early on, MPB:

(PRNewsfoto/Metro Phoenix Bank)

Aligned with the SBA to provide businesses with government-backed loans at a time when few community banks were doing so.

Saw the need and allocated resources through the hiring of experienced SBA personnel and establishing a full-service SBA division.

Attained the status of Preferred Lender (PLP), which is a designation allotted to experienced SBA lenders – meaning MPB has an established track record with the SBA therefore is allowed more authority to process, close, and service SBA loans.

MPB's commitment to growing its SBA division is more apparent than ever. At a time when businesses needed PPP funds, MPB was at the front lines working around the clock to serve businesses in need. However, an important aspect of MPB's success is attributed to its leadership. Mr. Stangler led MPB's SBA division into a year of double-digit SBA loan growth (net of PPP loans). Further, based on rankings from the SBA's Arizona District Office, MPB placed 11th by dollar volume as of FYE 9/2021 – solidifying MPB's presence within Arizona's SBA arena of 114 active SBA lenders.

Mr. Stangler began with MPB in 2018; however, his knowledge and firsthand experience of SBA products dates back to 1996. Mr. Stangler had this to say about working at MPB, "Working through a pandemic had its challenges but what a rewarding time to be in lending. It was a privilege to help small businesses attain PPP funds as well as standard SBA loan products, especially at a time when other banks could not deliver. As a result, we grew as a bank because we were there when our community needed us most. My team and I look forward to another record-breaking year."

About the Company

Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small- to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. MPB offers commercial clients a variety of services ranging from Commercial Real Estate Lending, Outdoor Media Lending, SBA financing solutions, and a robust treasury management platform that includes a Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management specialty program. The bank holding company (MPB BHC, INC.) is traded over the counter as MPHX. For additional information visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com

