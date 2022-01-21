The Joint Chiropractic is Named the Official Chiropractic Partner of Atlanta United

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, and Atlanta United recently signed an agreement naming The Joint as the Official Chiropractic Partner of Atlanta United. This is The Joint Chiropractic's first major league sports partnership.

"We are honored to be named the Official Chiropractic Partner for Atlanta United, a club that has set multiple league records since its founding," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "This agreement allows The Joint to continue to champion the efficacy of chiropractic and partner with Atlanta United in supporting the fans and community in Atlanta."

According to the American Chiropractic Association, chiropractic care has gained wide use among many sports teams across the country for giving athletes a competitive edge. In fact, 77 percent of athletic trainers have referred players to a chiropractor and 100 percent of trainers report that some players seek chiropractic services on their own, without a referral1.

"We are excited to partner with The Joint Chiropractic, the nation's largest provider in chiropractic care with 46 locations in the Atlanta area," said Georgia O'Donoghue, Atlanta United's Vice President of Business Operations. "The Joint's reputation for improving quality of life by providing patients convenient and affordable care made them a natural fit to become the Official Chiropractic Partner of Atlanta United."

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 700 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com .

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

About Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-game attendance (72,548), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, and led by club President Darren Eales, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

