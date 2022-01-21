Idaho Governor Brad Little Recognizes Importance of School Choice; Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "School Choice Week" Idaho communities to hold more than 200 events during nation's twelfth annual celebration of school choice

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Brad Little has signed a proclamation officially declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 to be "Idaho School Choice Week" and recognizing that every Idaho child deserves an effective education.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Gov. Little's proclamation highlights that "research demonstrates that providing children with multiple education options improves academic performance." His proclamation joins those of more than 250 state, city and county leaders who have issued similar proclamations. These proclamations coincide with National School Choice Week, the nation's largest annual celebration of K-12 educational opportunity.

For Idaho School Choice Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 209 events and activities — at-home activities, in-school spirit days, a statewide virtual event sharing school information, and more — with the goal of starting conversations about what educational opportunities work well for students, and what opportunities families hope to see in the future.

More than 26,000 events have been independently planned for the Week nationwide, which is celebrated by schools of every type.

"We are excited that Idaho parents, teachers, and community leaders will be bringing their insight and enthusiasm to the national celebration of education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We're grateful to Gov. Little for issuing the proclamation and wish Idaho families the best as they explore their education options."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/idaho .

