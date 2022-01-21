HEALTHSTAR COMES THROUGH FOR CMO WITH COVID-19 TEST PACKAGING MACHINERY

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthStar, Inc. takes on machine rebuilding project for a specialized contract manufacturer to package COVID-19 testing products.

When a large BFS contract packager needed machinery for COVID-19 testing kits, HealthStar was ready.

2020 and 2021 proved to be a challenging year for suppliers of diagnostic COVID-19 testing solutions. The demand for accurate and efficient testing was overwhelming. Diagnostics players sought to rapidly expand manufacturing capacity, presenting opportunities for manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to assist in scaling production. According to Medical Product Outsourcing magazine, nearly half of laboratories indicated that supply sourcing was their biggest challenge.

When a large custom blow/fill/seal (BFS) contract packager approached HealthStar to provide machinery for COVID-19 testing kits, HealthStar was ready.

HealthStar's quick response proved to be the solution for this project. The large BFS OEMs can take 14 to 18 months to deliver a machine. HealthStar can rebuild the same machine from the base up for a fraction of the cost of new machinery with significantly shorter lead times. Sometimes it takes creative solutions to accomplish timely solutions



HealthStar was founded in 1983. The company has been a global buyer, reseller, and rebuilder of previously owned BFS equipment since 1987. Also supplying used and new product processing and packaging machinery. Its clients are among the largest, most successful BFS operators in the world.

