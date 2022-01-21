Conn's HomePlus Enters Daytona Beach, Florida

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN), a specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, announces expansion into the Daytona Beach, Florida market, with a new store in the International Speedway Square at 2500 West International Speedway, #700.

The opening of the Daytona Beach store will mark the 11th Conn's HomePlus location to open in Florida in the last 13 months and bring the total number of stores to 158, across 15 states. The new location opens its doors to shoppers on Friday, January 21.

"We are excited about our continued growth in the Florida market," said Chandra Holt, Conn's HomePlus CEO and President. "The new store in Daytona Beach demonstrates our ongoing commitment to being a key player in the growing Florida economy and provides a new opportunity for us to positively impact the customers and communities we serve."

Offering area residents an alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new Conn's HomePlus store boasts more than 36,000 square feet and showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, they can Make it Happen with Conn's HomePlus.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and

At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

