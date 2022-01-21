Internet Provider to Provide Residences with Up To 5 Gigabits of Symmetrical Bandwidth from its State-of-the-Art Fiber Network

BLUEPEAK TO BRING A FASTER, MORE RELIABLE INTERNET TO HARRAH, OK Internet Provider to Provide Residences with Up To 5 Gigabits of Symmetrical Bandwidth from its State-of-the-Art Fiber Network

HARRAH, Okla., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that it has received franchise approval from the city of Harrah, Oklahoma, to build a high-speed fiber network to meet the growing needs of the community, today and in the future. The approximate $5 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to more than 5,000 residences and businesses in Harrah.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the City of Harrah to build a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Harrah."

With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits and beyond of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak's fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

"With the fast-changing world including remote working and learning the need for reliable high-speed internet is necessary now more than ever. Commercial and residential citizens will benefit from having the option to have fiber service throughout Harrah," said Tracy Qualls, Economic Development Director for the City of Harrah.

For more information and to receive the latest updates, visit www.mybluepeak.com.

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.meetbluepeak.com to learn more.

