South Mill Champs Expands Atlanta Distribution Center

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Mill Champs, one of the largest high-quality mushroom growers in North America, announced it has expanded its Atlanta distribution center. In addition, the company acquired substantially all of the operating assets and name of Seven Stars, Inc., a potato and onion distributor which services the US Southeast.

"Expanding our Atlanta Distribution Center by nearly three times allows us to meet the increasing demand for high-quality mushrooms and produce in the region," said Michael Richmond, VP of Sales. "The additional capacity provided by our expanded distribution center space provides tremendous growth opportunities with our key partnerships in this growing market. We also look forward to working with Richard Sutherland and Seven Stars, Inc. on a successful transition of their potato and onion customers and a seamless integration of their employees into the South Mill Champs family of companies, which will further build out our existing produce operations."

South Mill Champs operates a network of distribution centers across the United States with distribution centers in Winter Haven (Florida), Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Sacramento. The expansion of the Atlanta distribution center will increase its ability to distribute high-quality mushrooms delivered directly from South Mill Champs mushroom farms located in the US and Canada.

About South Mill Champs

South Mill Champs is a leading vertically-integrated compost producer, grower, and supplier of North American-grown fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods. Headquartered in Kennett Square, PA, South Mill Champs is a leading innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry. It offers mushrooms and other products full-service logistics and storage, and has a reputation for superior quality and consistent supply.

South Mill Champs formed in late 2017 after South Mill of Pennsylvania and Champs Mushrooms of British Columbia merged. Loveday Mushroom Farms, a high-quality, multigenerational composter and mushroom grower based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, joined South Mill Champs in July of 2020. In November 2020, South Mill Champs further expanded its distribution capabilities with the opening of a new distribution center in Winter Haven, Florida. In December 2020, South Mill Champs acquired The Mushroom Company, a state-of-the-art full line mushroom processor located in Maryland. In December 2021, South Mill Champs opened a distribution center in Sacramento.

