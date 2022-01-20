Patrick Simonds Joins U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP) announced today that Patrick Simonds has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer, based in their National Office in Iselin, NJ. He will report to USRBP President, Megan Schneider.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Retirement & Benefits Part)

Patrick comes to USRBP with an impressive 12-year career at Aon, holding senior roles both in San Francisco and New York. He began in 2010 and ascended to leader of Aon's National Property brokerage business in CA. After remarkable results growing Aon's business on the West Coast, Patrick relocated to serve as Managing Director – Resident Sales Leader for Aon in NYC. He oversaw its production team across all product lines (Health & Benefits, Property & Casualty and Human Capital Solutions), driving significant new sales annually for the firm.

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Patrick will lead sales and distribution, driving the company's sales growth strategies. He will also have oversight for the Benefits segment, including the company's U.S. Employee Benefits Broker & Consultant Services business.

Megan Schneider, President said, "We are pleased to welcome Patrick to the USRBP family. His experience leading growth strategies across multiple lines of business has Patrick well-positioned to be tremendously successful in bringing the collective value of USRBP to our clients, driving our continued growth. We are delighted to have Patrick as a part of our leadership team."

"I am excited to join the dynamic team at USRBP and help accelerate the ways we address the ever-changing needs of clients throughout the US," stated Patrick.

About U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners, with headquarters in Iselin, NJ, is one of the nation's largest independent, national financial services firms specializing in employee benefit and employer-sponsored retirement plans in the K-12 public school, governmental, corporate, and non-profit markets. USRBP serves over 12,500 employer groups with 3 million participants through 50 regional Partner Firms. For more information, visit www.usrbpartners.com.

