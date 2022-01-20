Nym Health Names Or Peles Senior Vice President of Research & Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nym Health , a leader in autonomous medical coding, today announced that Or Peles has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Research and Development. A software industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience leading technology and product development organizations, Peles will head Nym's rapidly growing R&D organization with a focus on scaling the company's autonomous medical coding platform for revenue cycle management (RCM), expanding its Clinical Language Understanding (CLU) capabilities and accelerating the platform's implementation within emergency medicine and urgent care settings across the US.

"At Nym, we're laser-focused on building a company that fundamentally changes the way healthcare providers approach medical coding, providing them with the technology to decipher clinical language within seconds and automate burdensome and costly administrative processes," said Amihai Neiderman, Nym's CEO and Co-Founder. "As we enter this next phase of innovation and commercial expansion, we're thrilled to welcome Or to Nym's executive team. He brings rich technology, product and business leadership experience and a proven track record delivering effective software solutions that meet customer needs."

Peles joins Nym from Tasq.ai, a provider of next generation data solutions for AI at ultra scale, where he served as COO. He was previously CTO of NICE Actimize, the largest and broadest provider of financial security and compliance solutions for regional and global institutions. During his 18-year tenure with NICE Actimize, Peles helped the company grow from a six-person team to an organization of more than 1,000 employees worldwide with annual revenues exceeding $300 million.

"Nym has built a strong foundation for its clinical language understanding technology with tremendous opportunities ahead," said Peles. "I'm delighted to be working with such a world-class team to drive the delivery of differentiated solutions that eliminate friction, improve operational efficiency and, ultimately, enable healthcare providers and their staff to spend more time focused on patient care."

About Nym Health

Nym Health is a leader in autonomous medical coding. Combining computational linguistics and clinical intelligence, Nym's innovative approach to revenue cycle management is reducing costs and improving payment cycles for healthcare providers across the United States. Along with over 96 percent accuracy, Nym's clinical language understanding technology delivers comprehensive, audit-ready, traceable codes for full transparency. The Nym platform processes over three million charts annually in more than 90 emergency department and urgent care settings.

Nym has offices in New York and Tel Aviv, Israel, and is backed by Addition, GV, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Lightspeed, and Tiger Global, as well as angel investors, including Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner. To learn more about Nym, visit nym.health.

Media Contact

Nicole Pariser

Nym Health

nicole@nymhealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nym Health