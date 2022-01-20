Montana Students, Parents to Rally in Billings to Voice Desire for More School Options

BILLINGS, Mont., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of hundreds of private school students, homeschool families, and community supporters will fill the Yellowstone County courthouse lawn at noon on Friday, Jan. 28 in what has become an annual event celebrating the impact of school choice in Montana.

While the event's location has changed over the years since the inaugural rally in 2013, families' enthusiasm for school choice has only grown. This year's celebration will feature stories about the life-changing impact of choice from parents, students, and Jeff Laszloffy, president and CEO of the Montana Family Foundation. Pizza and hot chocolate will be provided for all attendees.

The Montana School Choice Week Rally is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We're here to celebrate choice in education: the right of every child, and their parents, to explore a wide array of educational options, and to choose the option that best fits that child's unique educational needs," said Jeff Laszloffy, president of Montana Family Foundation. "It's an idea whose time has come. It's a tsunami sweeping across the nation, and we won't stop until every child finds their perfect educational fit."

This event is organized by the Montana Family Institute, a non-profit research and education organization dedicated to supporting, protecting and strengthening Montana families.

The Billings Courthouse is located at 217 N. 27th St.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

