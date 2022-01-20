SOLNA, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Full-year Report 2021 on Thursday February 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (CET).
8.00 a.m. (CET) - Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.
8:30 a.m. (CET) - Presentation slides available
For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".
9.00 a.m. (CET) – Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference where Loomis President & CEO Patrik Andersson, CFO Kristian Ackeby and CIRO Anders Haker will present the report and answer questions.
To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9268
USA: +1 631 913 1422
Sweden: +46 8 566 427 04, PIN: 14006042#
The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.
To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").
Recorded version
A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.
Subscribe to press releases and financial information
To receive press releases and financial reports from Loomis, please register your email address at http://www.loomis.com/investors/subscribe.
CONTACT:
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-ab-to-publish-full-year-report-on-february-3--2022,c3489116
The following files are available for download:
Loomis AB to publish Full-year Report on February 3, 2022
View original content:
SOURCE Loomis AB