Kit Check Launches Webinar Series Focused on RFID Innovation in Healthcare

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit Check , the market leader in software solutions for item-level visibility in the pharmaceutical space, announced today the launch of a free virtual webinar series to run from January through March 2022. The new webinar series will focus on education surrounding the new ASHP Enhancing Adoption of RFID Technology Research Grant.

Kit Check logo (horizontal) (PRNewsfoto/Kit Check)

Kit Check has always been at the forefront of advancing RFID in healthcare with 600+ hospital customers to date.

RFID has seen significant growth in the market in the last year with the launch of industry consortiums like DoseId and the increase of pre-tagged medications entering the market.

The webinar series will kick off on January 27 and will include a walkthrough of the current grant process and requirements. Each part of the monthly series is designed to provide a look into how RFID is used in healthcare today and provide a forum for discussion of possible use cases in the future. Kit Check will launch a small user group for those interested in the grant to work on ideas for the advancement of RFID in healthcare.

"Kit Check has always been at the forefront of innovation in healthcare when it comes to RFID. Our namesake product, Kit Check powered by Bluesight, has been around for 11 years. Today we have a customer base of over 600+ hospitals using RFID for management of their kits and trays. We were excited to learn about the new ASHP Grant opportunity and we are always here as a resource for anyone looking to expand the use of RFID in healthcare," said Dr. Doug Zurawski Pharm.D., SVP of Clinical Strategy at Kit Check.

About Kit Check

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking medication intelligence platforms provide item level visibility, workflow simplicity and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 700 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked more than 100 million medications using Kit Check's RFID product. Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 150 hospitals including full health system implementations, with more than 40 million administrations tracked, and was ranked #1 in the Drug Diversion Monitoring category in the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Best in KLAS report. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

Contact:

Lucas McCanna

press@kitcheck.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kit Check