Four Seasons Launches New 2023 Private Jet Journeys in Response to Pent-up Desire for the Ultimate Luxury Travel Experience in the Sky

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In late 2021, leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced its first Private Jet journeys taking flight in 2023. Today, Four Seasons unveils more opportunities to enjoy a five-star experience in the sky, launching three more journeys in 2023 - a record-breaking year for departures as travellers look to resume plans to explore the world.

"Our Private Jet offering consistently attracts global interest from travellers looking to make their next adventure truly extraordinary," says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We have grown our journey schedule to accommodate seven trips in 2023 – the most we've ever offered in one year – to best serve our guests as they navigate the changing travel environment. Regardless of the chosen itinerary, the expertise and personalised service of our dedicated Four Seasons Private Jet team offers travellers the opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy every moment to its fullest."

The seven expertly curated itineraries set to take flight in 2023 will allow Four Seasons passengers to seamlessly explore a collection of remarkable destinations while enjoying the benefits of private travel. Newly added journeys include:

Timeless Encounters March 2023 – March 26 – April 18, 2023

Kona, USA – Bora Bora, French Polynesia – Sydney, Australia – Bali, Indonesia – Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, Thailand – Taj Mahal, India (day trip) – Dubai, UAE – Prague, Czech Republic – London, England

The longest-running Private Jet journey, this 24-day voyage offers inspiring urban experiences, astonishing natural beauty and a stop at one of the world's iconic wonders. Explore Sydney Harbour on a privately chartered yacht before jetting off to Bali, home to idyllic beaches, rolling rice fields and lush jungles. In Northern Thailand, discover enduring traditions. On the way to Dubai, stop in Agra for a special day trip to the fabled Taj Mahal. A final stop in London offers a chance to explore eclectic neighbourhoods, historic sites and an exciting culinary scene.

Ancient Explorer 2023 – August 16 – September 8, 2023

Miami, USA – Mexico City, Mexico – Easter Island, Chile – Bora Bora, French Polynesia – Great Barrier Reef, Australia – Bangkok, Thailand – Petra and Wadi Rum, Jordan – The Pyramids, Egypt (day trip) – Taormina, Italy – Madrid, Spain

From the Great Barrier Reef and the Pyramids to remote Easter Island and the Lost City of Petra, ten captivating destinations make up this remarkable journey of discovery. In Mexico City, soar over the Aztec city of Teotihuacan on a hot air balloon ride before venturing to remote Easter Island, dotted with massive moai statues. Enjoy the blissful island of Bora Bora as well as Australia's Great Barrier Reef. In Jordan, spend the day at the world-famous archaeological site of Petra and enjoy a traditional Bedouin dinner under the stars. Marvel at the Pyramids of Giza and the Temple of the Sphinx in Egypt before concluding in Europe, exploring Sicily and Spain with stops in Taormina and Madrid.

Uncharted Discovery 2023 – November 30 – December 20, 2023

New Orleans, USA – Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica – Machu Picchu, Peru – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Antarctica – Bogotá, Colombia – Paradise Island, Bahamas

Enjoy seven destinations over 24 days commencing in the Big Easy before embracing Costa Rica's pura vida lifestyle on the serene Papagayo Peninsula. In Peru, travel through the Sacred Valley of the Incas aboard a train to Machu Picchu, chartered exclusively for Four Seasons Private Jet passengers. Get swept up in the rhythms of Argentinian dance during a private tango lesson in Buenos Aires or take a day trip to UNESCO World Heritage site Iguazú Falls. Board a luxurious polar ship in Antarctica for an unforgettable expedition to the seventh continent. In Colombia, hear the masterful sounds of the Bogotá Philharmonic, one of South America's most prestigious orchestras. A final stop in Bahamas offers rest and relaxation.

As previously announced, two family-friendly journeys through Africa will also take flight in 2023 to captivate travellers of all ages. Ring in the New Year with African Wonders 2023 (wait list only) or enjoy a summer escape with African Wonders August 2023. Other itineraries include the longest running Four Seasons Private Jet journey Timeless Encounters departing April 2023 as well as International Intrigue, departing March 2023 (wait list only).

For those looking to embark on the adventure of a lifetime in 2022, limited availability remains on the September 2022 and October 2022 departures of Ancient Explorer as well as Uncharted Discovery 2022, an all-new captivating expedition through the southern hemisphere.

Booking Information

Visit fourseasons.com/privatejet for more information on how to book a one-of-a-kind global adventure aboard the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet. Guests who book a Four Seasons Private Jet journey can take advantage of flexible cancellation options. *Conditions apply – for details, inquire at fourseasonsjet@fourseasons.com.

The Reimagined Four Seasons Private Jet

All 2023 itineraries will take place aboard the new Four Seasons Private Jet. Fully customised to Four Seasons exacting specifications, with input from previous journey passengers, the Airbus A321neo-LR aircraft offers the widest and tallest cabin in its class, featuring a 48-seat interior configured for even greater comfort.

Anticipating every detail, the Guest Relations team works closely with each passenger from initial inquiry until their safe return home. On board the Four Seasons Private Jet, an experienced flight crew includes a dedicated Concierge, Executive Chef and Journey Physician. While visiting remote destinations, guests will stay at luxury accommodations selected by the Four Seasons team.

Safety First

Guests can take comfort in the peace of mind that comes with travelling with Four Seasons. In partnership with TCS World Travel and in adherence with Four Seasons on-the-ground enhanced global health and safety program Lead With Care, in place at all hotels, resorts and residences worldwide, Four Seasons works closely with leading global experts and local authorities to protect the health and safety of every Four Seasons guest and employee. This will include medical pre-screening of each passenger, Four Seasons employee and flight crew member prior to embarking on each itinerary, with a Journey Physician accompanying guests throughout the trip.

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

The Four Seasons Private Jet is operated by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious and modern luxury traveller. For more information from the industry leader in private jet journeys, click here.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 48 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

