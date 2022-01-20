CrossTower Partners with IRA Club to Offer Enhanced Crypto Investing Options

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosstower, one of the world's fastest and leading crypto and digital asset exchanges, today announced its partnership with the IRA Club, a self-directed IRA third party administrator, to enhance the IRA Club's Crypto Club offerings.

The Crypto Club allows clients to invest retirement funds held in tax-advantaged accounts into cryptocurrency. This lets them reap the benefits of crypto's potential for outsized gains without the need to worry about capital gains taxes. IRA Club specialists are available to offer guidance and help clients start trading – their existing IRA Club account links directly to a CrossTower exchange account. Following the two-step setup process, clients are free to execute their own trades.

Through this partnership, CrossTower offers Crypto Club members an exclusive Zero Asset Fee Model with a highly competitive 1% trading fee. Clients have unlimited access to execute their own trades on CrossTower's exchange 24/7 with zero storage fees.

"Like other forms of investing, crypto can be intimidating at first glance," said Kapil Rathi, co-founder and CEO at CrossTower. "By offering personalized support and thoroughly developed resources from both CrossTower and the IRA Club, the Crypto Club is a great way to help new crypto investors grow comfortable in this rapidly developing space. Education is hugely important to us at CrossTower, and we are excited to help enrich this program that is bringing new applications of crypto to a wider audience."

"The Crypto Club was started to introduce people to this new asset class," added Ramez Fakhoury, Vice President at IRA Club. "Investing in crypto is still very new to a lot of people, and investing always comes with some amount of risk. It's important to us that we find ways to allow people to learn about the space in a way that makes them feel supported. Partnering with CrossTower has allowed us to offer our clients new possibilities for their retirement funds and give them more room to choose the investment options that fit best with their goals and ambitions."

ABOUT CROSSTOWER

Founded in 2019, CrossTower, ranked fourth in the world by Cryptocompare, is a crypto exchange with capital market capabilities. CrossTower empowers smart money to push the limits of what is possible. CrossTower provides the best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of retail traders and institutions, including hedge funds, family offices, endowments, pensions, and other market participants. CrossTower leverages its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations, and compliance to make cryptocurrency and digital assets accessible to retail and sophisticated institutional market participants. CrossTower has offices located in the US, Bermuda, and India.

ABOUT THE IRA CLUB

The IRA Club, founded in 1998, guides clients through the process of investing in alternative assets as part of a Self-Directed IRA. Members choose their own investments and transactions, while IRA Club completes the necessary filings to keep accounts IRS compliant. IRA Club's knowledgeable professionals work with members to find a plan that fits their needs and provide educational resources on selecting appropriate investments.

