NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , today unveiled the first in a series of updates coming to the platform this quarter, intended to significantly improve creators' discoverability, provide curation ability, and allow creators to deepen engagement with their audiences.

Creatd Unveils First in a Series of 2022 Product Updates, Increasing Investment in Creator Economy

Today, the Company announced the roll-out of the first in a series of updates to creators' Vocal Profiles, where a creator's full portfolio of content is showcased. The updates are meant to support Vocal as a home base for the over 1.4 million creators and counting, and include new elements aiding in reader navigation and highlighting creators' key metrics.

Beyond today's unveiling of a new and improved Vocal Profile, the Company expects to release other fan-building features this quarter, to be made available exclusively to the over 100,000 Vocal+ subscribers. One such feature, 'Pinned Stories,' will enable Vocal+ members to feature stories of their choosing at the top of their profiles, making it easier than ever to draw attention to the stories they most want their readers to see. Another feature will give Vocal+ members the ability to build stories into a customized Collection, as a way to better showcase their creativity and give their fans an even better reader experience. Finally, the Company expects to end the first quarter 2022 with one of Vocal's most significant additions to date—a messaging feature to enable creators to communicate with audiences directly on the platform.

Commented Creatd's co-founder and COO, Justin Maury, "Our product strategy for 2022 centers around a central goal to transform Vocal into a true 'home base' for our incredible creators. That means providing creators with even more of the benefits that attracted them to Vocal in the first place—fan-building, monetization, and a sense of belonging. The updates announced today all work to increase creators' ability to connect deeply with their fans, and to further monetize that connection. Expect only further enhancements to the Vocal creator experience during the quarter, culminating in an on-platform messaging feature that will bring creators and audiences even closer together."

For more information on the new and upcoming product updates, visit Vocal's latest resource article .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Media contact: Sara Friedland, sara.friedland@creatd.com

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.