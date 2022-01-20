The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $35.2 million in equity from accredited investors

Capital Square 1031 Acquires Recently Constructed Multifamily Community Near Kansas City for DST Offering The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $35.2 million in equity from accredited investors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the acquisition of a Class A, 237-unit multifamily community in Olathe, a city within the Kansas City metropolitan area. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Villas at Ridgeview Falls Apartments, DST.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)

"Villas at Ridgeview Falls is the next in the line of highly-amenitized, newly constructed, Class A apartment communities acquired by Capital Square for the 1031/DST program," said Louis Rogers founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square was drawn to the location of this property – Olathe, the seat of Johnson County, 20 miles southwest of Kansas City, where the economy is strong, with 4.4% job growth and a 3.5% unemployment rate as of September 2021.1 The property should provide investors with stable income during the holding period and exceptional appreciation potential."

Located at 11835 S. Fellows St., the community is located in the southwest corner of the Kansas City, MO-KS Metropolitan Statistical Area. The property's location near major highways and interstates provides residents with convenient access to Kansas City employment centers. Additionally, Villas at Ridgeview Falls is located within walking distance of many convenience and grocery stores, as well as dining options.

Completed in 2020, the community offers spacious one- and two-bedroom units with top-of-the-line finishes and an average square footage of 1,046 square feet.

Amenities at the community include a resort-style saltwater pool, an in-pool tanning deck, a poolside television and lounge, poolside pergola, lounge area with a fireplace, rooftop retreat, golf green, yoga area, walking trail with outdoor fitness equipment and 24-hour fitness center with a yoga studio. Additional amenities include an indoor mail room, a media room, gourmet coffee and tea bar, cybercafé, social lounge, guest suite, garages and carports as well as a pet spa.

CS1031 Villas at Ridgeview Falls Apartments, DST seeks to raise $35.2 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

"The proximity to grocery stores and dining options, as well as Kansas City employment centers, coupled with its top-of-the-line features, make this community an ideal investment property for our growing portfolio of multifamily properties," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "The submarket has ideal fundamentals that match exceptionally well with Capital Square's multifamily acquisition criteria. For example, the population within a five-mile radius of the property is projected to increase 4.4% in five years and the average annual rent growth in the submarket is projected to grow 3.78% from 2021 to 2026."2

Capital Square acquired the property from J.A. Murphy Group, which was represented by Colliers' Will Mathews.

"It's an honor to represent our friends and clients at J.A. Murphy Group on a landmark sale in fast-growing Olathe, Kansas," said Mathews. "Congratulations and many thanks to the buyer, Capital Square, on their continued success and dedication to a seamless year-end close!"

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 146 real estate assets for over 3,800 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $4.2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for five consecutive years. Additionally, in 2021, the company was ranked 101st on the list of Inc. 5000 Washington D.C. Metro's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and 2021 as well as on their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Sources: 1. Bureau of Labor Statistics, https://www.bls.gov/eag/eag.mo_kansascity_msa.htm. 2. Yardi Matrix.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact:

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

julie@spotlghtmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Square