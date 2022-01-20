Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce executive appointments and promotions that took effect Jan. 1. These new appointments fortify Canon's commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed, as well as further solidifying Canon's position as a leader in digital imaging solutions.

"It is a great honor to announce these promotions," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These appointments are well deserved, as these individuals have demonstrated excellent leadership skills and have brought tremendous value to the company by helping maintain its status as a leader in digital imaging solutions. Canon is led by our philosophy of 'kyosei,' which translates to 'all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future,' and these employees embody those values."

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Executive Appointments for Jan. 1, 2022 include:

Junichi Furuyama -- promoted to senior vice president and general manager, Finance and Accounting

Jason Fligman -- promoted to vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies & Communications Group

