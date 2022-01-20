BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $38.2 million, or $1.15 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $35.4 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $224,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $167.6 million, or $5.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to $99.6 million, or $3.00 diluted earnings per share, for 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $8.7 million for 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $62.6 million for the prior year.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "I have never seen back to back years with more financial noise than 2020 and 2021. Pandemic provisions and reversals thereof, the government's fiscal stimulus, and Federal Reserve rate reductions affected both our balance sheet and income statement in dramatic ways. The net effect is that we find ourselves with an extremely liquid balance sheet and with overnight rates still close to zero. It will be interesting to see what the consequences are as the US economy reverts to the mean."

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to $75.9 million compared to $79.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, largely as a result of a decrease of $3.3 million in fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The net interest margin for the quarter was 2.87% compared to 3.55% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $45.7 million, compared to $35.4 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was mostly attributable to $3.3 million of income resulting from the application of equity method accounting related to an equity interest received in the process of a loan collection, $2.8 million in rental income from other real estate property, and a $1.8 million increase in income from debit card interchange fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $76.8 million compared to $65.6 million last year because of the increase in salaries and employee benefits of approximately $2.1 million, $2.3 million of other real estate property operating costs, $2.1 million amortization of investment in tax credits purchased in the fourth quarter, $1.1 million incentive to customers that participated in the year-end sweep program and approximately $1.0 million in depreciation largely from the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company's effective tax rate was 15.3% compared to 20.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower effective tax rate was due to the recognition of the aforementioned $2.6 million in tax credits.

At December 31, 2021, the Company's total assets were $9.4 billion, an increase of $193.3 million from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.2 billion, a decrease of $254.0 million from year-end 2020 due to payoffs of approximately $572.3 million in PPP loans, which were partially offset by approximately $126 million of acquired loans from the First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. Absent PPP loans and acquired loans, the Company's loans increased $213.1 million or 3.7% in 2021. Deposits totaled $8.1 billion, an increase of $27.2 million from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was predominantly related to government stimulus payments. At December 31, 2021, the remaining balance of PPP loans was $80.4 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $103.8 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $5.1 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.34% of total loans at December 31, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were negligible, compared to 0.30% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.36% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.42% at year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 401.76% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company's nonaccrual loans were $20.9 million compared to $37.5 million at year-end 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company's other real estate owned (OREO) increased $7.3 million from December 31, 2020.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "2021 was a record earnings year for the Company buoyed by one-time PPP fees and a negative loan loss provision as a result of a more benign credit environment than envisioned at the beginning of the year. 2022's outlook includes an improved margin as a result of expected fed tightening; however, the Company is well positioned for whatever the future holds with our strong asset quality, liquidity and capital base."

On October 29, 2021, BancFirst Corporation entered into an agreement to acquire Worthington National Bank ("Worthington"). Worthington is a national bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. As of September 30, 2021, Worthington had approximately $462.6 million in total assets, $269.0 million in loans and $421.5 million in deposits. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022. Upon acquisition, Worthington will continue to operate as "Worthington National Bank" under a separate OCC charter and remain a separate subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation governed by its existing board of directors. BancFirst Corporation intends to provide an appropriate amount of capital or other support to increase Worthington's ability to approve larger loans and allow Worthington to continue to grow their assets.

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2021

2021

2021

2021

2020



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 75,898

$ 80,190

$ 82,363

$ 77,206

$ 79,535 (Benefit from) provision for credit losses

(224)

1,483

(9,949)

—

4,992 Non-interest income:



















Trust revenue

3,336

3,210

3,264

3,102

2,976 Service charges on deposits

22,095

21,706

20,524

19,100

19,796 Securities transactions

630

150

172

95

156 Income from sales of loans

1,545

1,594

2,133

2,010

1,852 Insurance commissions

6,075

6,666

5,015

5,989

5,680 Cash management

3,115

3,127

3,068

3,003

3,135 Other

8,897

3,333

10,442

6,636

1,825 Total noninterest income

45,693

39,786

44,618

39,935

35,420





















Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

42,887

42,267

41,992

39,577

40,750 Occupancy expense, net

4,521

5,086

4,528

4,348

4,533 Depreciation

4,708

4,207

4,133

3,877

3,779 Amortization of intangible assets

759

755

809

793

915 Data processing services

1,663

1,734

1,660

1,678

1,763 Net expense from other real estate owned

2,412

1,810

3,357

1,510

420 Marketing and business promotion

2,080

1,796

1,648

1,879

1,671 Deposit insurance

968

846

766

876

857 Other

16,783

11,713

15,130

10,425

10,923 Total noninterest expense

76,781

70,214

74,023

64,963

65,611 Income before income taxes

45,034

48,279

62,907

52,178

44,352 Income tax expense

6,866

9,529

14,715

9,658

8,994 Net income

$ 38,168

$ 38,750

$ 48,192

$ 42,520

$ 35,358 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.47

$ 1.30

$ 1.08 Net income-diluted

1.15

1.16

1.45

1.27

1.06 Cash dividends declared

0.36

0.36

0.34

0.34

0.34 Common shares outstanding

32,603,118

32,572,217

32,784,513

32,771,013

32,719,852 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

32,585,784

32,744,104

32,779,227

32,756,852

32,690,296 Diluted

33,180,680

33,267,955

33,405,923

33,408,116

33,275,550 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.33%

1.37%

1.79%

1.69%

1.45% Return on average stockholders' equity

13.02

13.42

17.42

15.90

13.25 Net interest margin

2.87

3.09

3.32

3.36

3.55 Efficiency ratio

63.15

58.52

58.29

55.46

57.08













































BancFirstCorporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Twelve months ended December 31,



2021

2020 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 315,657

$ 306,668 (Benefit from) provision for credit losses

(8,690)

62,648 Non-interest income:







Trust revenue

12,912

13,130 Service charges on deposits

83,425

74,438 Securities transactions

1,047

(389) Income from sales of loans

7,282

6,067 Insurance commissions

23,745

20,996 Cash management

12,313

15,411 Other

29,308

7,569 Total noninterest income

170,032

137,222









Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

166,723

164,727 Occupancy expense, net

18,483

16,421 Depreciation

16,925

14,609 Amortization of intangible assets

3,116

3,815 Data processing services

6,735

6,753 Net expense (income) from other real estate owned

9,089

(1,531) Marketing and business promotion

7,403

6,996 Deposit insurance

3,456

2,081 Other

54,051

43,859 Total noninterest expense

285,981

257,730 Income before income taxes

208,398

123,512 Income tax expense

40,768

23,926 Net income

$ 167,630

$ 99,586 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 5.12

$ 3.05 Net income-diluted

5.03

3.00 Cash dividends declared

1.40

1.32 Common shares outstanding

32,603,118

32,719,852 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

32,716,099

32,672,522 Diluted

33,314,146

33,210,952 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.54%

1.06% Return on average stockholders' equity

14.88

9.52 Net interest margin

3.15

3.57 Efficiency ratio

58.88

58.06











BancFirstCorporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2021

2021

2021

2021

2020



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 9,405,612

$ 11,302,771

$ 11,015,287

$ 10,549,305

$ 9,212,357 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,821,203

3,836,809

3,373,099

2,788,316

1,336,394 Debt securities

534,500

529,484

563,771

520,543

555,196 Total loans

6,194,218

6,037,886

6,207,262

6,380,108

6,448,225 Allowance for credit losses

(83,936)

(86,463)

(83,963)

(90,860)

(91,366) Deposits

8,091,914

9,992,044

9,728,389

9,371,940

8,064,704 Stockholders' equity

1,171,734

1,146,874

1,131,591

1,094,671

1,067,885 Book value per common share

35.94

35.21

34.52

33.40

32.64 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

30.80

30.04

29.35

28.27

27.47 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

60.16%

61.56%

65.36%

70.84%

77.02% Average earning assets to total assets

92.13

92.13

92.01

91.54

91.82 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.19

10.22

10.25

10.64

10.91 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 4,964

$ 5,186

$ 4,386

$ 5,282

$ 4,802 Nonaccrual loans (5)

20,892

26,607

29,802

35,326

37,545 Restructured loans

3,665

7,073

7,485

7,801

7,784 Total nonperforming and restructured loans

29,521

38,866

41,673

48,409

50,131 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

39,553

39,060

40,183

30,320

32,480 Total nonperforming and restructured assets

69,074

77,926

81,856

78,729

82,611 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.34%

0.44%

0.48%

0.55%

0.58% Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.34

0.46

0.51

0.62

0.65 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.48

0.64

0.67

0.76

0.78 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.48

0.67

0.71

0.85

0.86 Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.73

0.69

0.74

0.75

0.90 Allowance to total loans

1.36

1.43

1.35

1.42

1.42 Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

1.37

1.48

1.44

1.60

1.58 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

401.76

324.96

281.73

257.20

243.35 Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans

284.33

222.46

201.48

187.69

182.26 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.03

0.01

0.06

0.01

0.30





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):







































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,171,734

$ 1,146,874

$ 1,131,591

$ 1,094,671

$ 1,067,885 Less goodwill

149,922

149,922

149,922

149,922

149,922 Less intangible assets, net

17,566

18,325

19,283

18,206

18,999 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,004,246

$ 978,627

$ 962,386

$ 926,543

$ 898,964 Common shares outstanding

32,603,118

32,572,217

32,784,513

32,771,013

32,719,852 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 30.80

$ 30.04

$ 29.35

$ 28.27

$ 27.47























(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a

non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital

strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):









































Total loans

$ 6,194,218

$ 6,037,886

$ 6,207,262

$ 6,380,108

$ 6,448,225 Less PPP loans

80,412

201,208

368,620

713,714

652,693 Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$ 6,113,806

$ 5,836,678

$ 5,838,642

$ 5,666,394

$ 5,795,532





















Nonaccrual loans (5)

20,892

26,607

29,802

35,326

37,545 Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.34%

0.46%

0.51%

0.62%

0.65% Total nonperforming and restructured loans

29,521

38,866

41,673

48,409

50,131 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.48%

0.67%

0.71%

0.85%

0.86% Allowance for credit losses

(83,936)

(86,463)

(83,963)

(90,860)

(91,366) Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.37%

1.48%

1.44%

1.60%

1.58%























(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table. (4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and

restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is

allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered

critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for

operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.5 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2021.

BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Twleve Months Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021









Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:

























Loans

$ 6,080,771

$ 75,884

4.95 % $ 6,220,192

$ 316,618

5.09 % Debt securities – taxable

559,070

1,548

1.10

538,157

6,327

1.18

Debt securities – tax exempt

4,967

36

2.89

11,372

258

2.27

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,872,577

1,505

0.15

3,268,443

4,366

0.13

Total earning assets

10,517,385

78,973

2.98

10,038,164

327,569

3.26





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

271,834









271,004









Interest receivable and other assets

711,908









694,191









Allowance for credit losses

(84,802)









(88,028)









Total nonearning assets

898,940









877,167









Total assets

$ 11,416,325









$ 10,915,331





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:

























Transaction deposits

$ 887,619

$ 169

0.08 % $ 848,535

$ 634

0.07 % Savings deposits

3,920,225

1,021

0.10

3,736,901

4,055

0.11

Time deposits

644,401

729

0.45

654,801

3,543

0.54

Short-term borrowings

2,649

1

0.11

2,608

2

0.08

Subordinated debt

85,978

1,030

4.75

56,793

3,130

5.51

Total interest bearing liabilities

5,540,872

2,950

0.21

5,299,638

11,364

0.21





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits

4,655,240









4,437,352









Interest payable and other liabilities

56,818









52,069









Stockholders' equity

1,163,395









1,126,272









Total interest free funds

5,875,453









5,615,693









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 11,416,325









$ 10,915,331









Net interest income





$ 76,023









$ 316,205





Net interest spread









2.77 %







3.05 % Effect of interest free funds









0.10 %







0.10 % Net interest margin









2.87 %







3.15 %





























