Santa Rita Ranch Named Among Top 50 Best-Selling Master-Planned Communities in the U.S. for 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch, a 3,700-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community with world-class amenities and spectacular views near Austin, Texas, has been listed among the top 50 master-planned communities in the nation in terms of new home sales, according to RCLCO 2021 rankings. Santa Rita Ranch also ranked ninth in Texas and number one in the Greater Austin Area, thanks in part to welcoming some 515 new families to the neighborhood in 2021.

Santa Rita Ranch is a Master-Planned community Northwest of Austin. (PRNewsFoto/Santa Rita Ranch ,Suddenlink)

"It's always an honor to make the RCLCO list," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne. "We're excited to be the number one top-selling community in Austin, one of the hottest housing markets in the entire nation. This is truly a remarkable achievement by everyone at Santa Rita Ranch, and we're so happy to be welcoming so many new, friendly faces to our community."

According to the RCLCO report, home sales among the nation's 50 top-selling master-planned communities were up 5 percent in 2021, and the state of Texas was singled out as the market with the most significant momentum. Eighteen of the 50 top master-planned communities for 2021 were in Texas.

The demand for new homes just seems to keep growing, and 2022 is looking like another big year for master-planned communities throughout Texas and across the nation. As one of the leading communities in the state, Santa Rita Ranch is proud to offer residents access to incredible, move-in-ready homes from some of the country's top builders, not to mention top-of-the-line amenities that can be found nowhere else.

"We welcomed over five hundred new families to Santa Rita Ranch in 2021," Horne said. "It's been such an exciting and busy year, and we're so happy to see so many new faces in and around our community. We also have a lot to look forward to in the coming year, including our new 55+ active adult neighborhood, Kids 'R' Kids daycare, and so much more!"

About Santa Rita Ranch

Santa Rita Ranch is a 3,700-acre master-planned community in the Texas Hill Country north of Austin, offering beautiful, affordable homes and exceptional lifestyle options. It's been honored as a three-time Developer of the Year, three-time Community of the Year, and the Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in the Austin-Round Rock area.

More Information

Additional information can be found at the Santa Rita Ranch website or through the media contact.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Santa Rita Ranch