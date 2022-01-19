President and CEO of Huizenga Group, Steve Klotz, gifts $1 million to Eastern Michigan University College of Business

YPSILANTI, Mich., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University has announced that alumnus Steve Klotz, President and CEO of the Huizenga Group in Grand Rapids, has made a $1 million gift to EMU's College of Business to establish the Stephen J. Klotz Financial Learning Center.

Alumnus Steve Klotz with EMU business students fall of 2021.

Klotz graduated from EMU in 1977 with a BBA in Accounting. Following graduation, he began his career with Touche Ross and then joined the Huizenga Group in Grand Rapids, where he was ultimately appointed President and CEO.

When asked about the intentions behind his naming gift, Klotz credits the success of his career to EMU: "Eastern Michigan University equipped me with the tools to be successful in life," he said. "We're born with relatively similar skills and abilities; it's education that makes the difference." That's precisely why his gift will Give Rise to exciting opportunities for students in the College of Business and the Financial Learning Center named in his honor.

In addition to his role as Huizenga CEO, Klotz also serves on the Executive Advisory Board for the College of Business. According to Dean Ken Lord, "Klotz's gift is one of the largest ever received by the College of Business."

Eastern Michigan University President James Smith said, "Business leaders such as Steve Klotz make an invaluable impact on Eastern Michigan University. This gift will go a long way to paving the way for the success of current and future students – and the development of future business leaders. We are so grateful for his gift, and for his strong support of his alma mater."

The gift is part of the University's current comprehensive fundraising campaign, Give Rise: The Campaign for Eastern Michigan University. With a goal of $100 million, Give Rise is Eastern Michigan's largest campaign goal to date. The campaign is nearing the $86 million mark. Launched in March, 2021, Give Rise will support student success, advance EMU's programs of distinction, and help students excel beyond the classroom. To learn more about the Campaign for Eastern Michigan University, visit emugiverise.com.

During Klotz's recent campus visit, he was honored by President Smith, Dean Lord, College of Business faculty member Dr. Karen Craig, and staff member Cheryl Kernander. The event concluded at the Stephen J. Klotz Financial Learning Center where the campus community came together for an opportunity to thank Steve Klotz and speak with him about his experience at EMU.

