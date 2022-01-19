PatientPoint, Mental Health America Team Up to Increase Mental Health Screening

CINCINNATI and ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® and Mental Health America (MHA) today announced a new collaboration promoting MHA's online mental health screening tools and education in the offices of more than 100,000 physicians nationwide. As part of the new campaign, PatientPoint will promote MHA's Online Screening Program on PatientPoint's Wait-Time Communication Platform, Interact Exam Room Platform and Provider Access Platform in both primary care and specialty practices.

PatientPoint tech-enabled solutions will promote Mental Health America's online screening tools and education in the offices of more than 100,000 physicians nationwide.

"Sharing our screening tools at the point of care encourages people to take time to check-in on their mental health."

According to MHA's latest State of Mental Health in America, nearly 50 million Americans are experiencing a mental illness, yet more than half of America's mental health cases go untreated. MHA's collection of 10 free, anonymous, confidential and clinically validated screens are among the most used mental health screening tools in clinical settings. Five million people took an MHA online mental health screening in 2021, compared with 1 million in 2019.

"COVID-19 has had a profound negative impact on the mental health of the nation, but mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety are treatable and recovery is possible," said Schroeder Stribling, president and CEO of Mental Health America. "We are grateful to PatientPoint for the opportunity to share our screening tools at the point of care and encourage people to take the time to check-in on their mental health. Sharing the results of our screens with a provider can be a great starting point on your mental health journey."

The new PatientPoint-MHA collaboration is designed to reach patients when and where their health is top of mind and remind providers to talk to their patients about mental health.

"PatientPoint is proud to partner with Mental Health America on this initiative to bring important mental health screening resources to patients and families through their trusted healthcare provider," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We look forward to continued collaboration with MHA on this meaningful campaign to spark important conversations about mental health that we hope will help more Americans get the treatment they need."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform more providers trust. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. MHA's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services, and supports for those who need them; with recovery as the goal. Learn more at MHAnational.org.

(PRNewsfoto/PatientPoint)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PatientPoint