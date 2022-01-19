New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update Answers The Top Demands of Professional End-Users

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a firmware update for the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera that implements sought after features such as Cinema RAW Light internal recording as well as Frame and Interval recording modes. The added features allow the EOS C70 to be better paired with the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III workflows, and come as a direct result of end-user feedback from professionals.

Cinema RAW Light Internal Recording

The addition of Cinema RAW Light internal recording to the EOS C70 camera further enhances the recording capabilities of what's already a powerful digital imaging machine. This compact cinema camera can now capture 12-bit Cinema RAW Light internally to compatible SD cards. Cinema RAW Light captures the widest dynamic range from the Dual Gain Output sensor (16+ stops total) and allows the most flexibility to grade captured content. Three quality settings of Cinema RAW Light will make their way into the EOS C70 via the firmware update. The settings are: RAW HQ (high quality), RAW ST (standard quality), and RAW LT (light recording). All three modes are 12-bit regardless of frame rate. Lastly, Cinema RAW Light is compatible with Proxy and Double-Slot recording.

Frame and Interval Recording Modes

The addition of Frame and Interval Recording modes is a direct result of user feedback, and adds even more recording flexibility to the EOS C70 camera by allowing easy creation of stop motion and time-lapse sequences when recording in the XF-AVC and MP4 formats. Frame recording is for stop motion capture, and every press of the record button captures a user-determined number of frames. Interval Recording sets the interval and number of frames to be captured for time-lapse sequences. Both recording modes help operators further tell their story in a more creative and inspiring form and are easy to use.

The firmware update will be available for download in March 2022*. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com

