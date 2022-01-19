MSD Partners Names Kevin Silva a Partner and Head of its Strategic Partners Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Partners, L.P., a leading investment firm, today announced that it has named Kevin Silva as a Partner and Head of its Strategic Partners Group, a role in which he will have responsibility for the Firm's marketing and investor relations team.

"Kevin Silva is a highly experienced professional, and we are excited to have him join MSD as a Partner and Head of our Strategic Partners Group as we continue to grow our investment platform," said Gregg Lemkau, Chief Executive Officer of MSD Partners. "As the leader of our expanding team that is focused on engaging with investors, Kevin will help us build long-term relationships with like-minded investors. The Strategic Partners team will be critical to our success as we look to meaningfully expand the opportunities for these third party investors to deploy capital alongside the Dell Family across our core strategies – Credit, Growth, Private Capital and Real Estate."

Mr. Silva has joined MSD Partners from Bardin Hill Investment Partners, where he was Global Head of Business Development and Investor Relations. Prior to Bardin Hill, he led the global business development and investor relations effort at Carlson Capital and, before that, was a Managing Director at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, where he worked for 12 years and ultimately had oversight responsibility for the firm's strategic relationships. Mr. Silva began his career at Goldman Sachs as an associate in the Asset Management Division. He earned a B.A. from Harvard University.

About MSD Partners

MSD Partners, L.P. is a leading investment firm focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation across its core areas of investing expertise – Credit, Growth, Private Capital and Real Estate. The Firm deploys capital on behalf of Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell and his family, as well as other like-minded, long-term-oriented investors. MSD Partners, which operates from offices in New York, Santa Monica and West Palm Beach, manages in excess of $20 billion. For further information about MSD Partners, please see www.msdpartners.com.

Contact: Todd Fogarty

Kekst CNC

todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

212-521-4854

View original content:

SOURCE MSD Partners, L.P.