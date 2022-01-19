Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Celebrates 500+ Positive Reviews

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD's ProPlant Complete Shake, one of the brand's most popular products now has over 500 positive customer reviews. Crafted by medical researcher and world-renowned heart surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry, this plant-based shake is formulated with the nutrients you need and none of the harmful lectins typically found in protein shakes. From smooth digestion, muscle-building support, and energy-giving nutrients, Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is an all-in-one package that offers support for your muscles, supports heart health and brain health, and promotes smoother digestion with high fiber ingredients such as flaxseed.*

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is one of the few vegan protein supplements that contain no lectins, and is available in Chocolate Flavor and Vanilla Flavor, and packed with 10 grams of protein per serving, this effective blend of ingredients includes high-quality proteins, antioxidants, and essential amino acids.

What is Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake?

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is one of the few vegan protein supplements that contain no lectins and is formulated with maximum purity. Available in Chocolate Flavor and Vanilla Flavor , and packed with 10 grams of protein per serving, this effective blend of ingredients includes high-quality proteins, antioxidants, and essential amino acids. These nutritionally packed foods enhance support for your muscles, support heart health and brain health, and promote smoother digestion. By using ProPlant Complete Shake, users can get proper protein intake while experiencing controlled junk food cravings and a boost in metabolism.*

Key Ingredients

The five key ingredients of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake include:

Cocoa Powder - full of polyphenols and flavanols - natural antioxidants that support cardiovascular health, optimal mental performance, and psychological well-being.*

Flaxseed - one of the best plant sources of omega-3s, as well as protein and fiber. The high fiber content in flax seeds helps the body achieve smoother digestion and supports gut health.*

Hemp Protein - a high-quality plant-based protein that contains nine essential amino acids plus fiber that has been linked to healthier gut bacteria.*

Spirulina - loaded with antioxidants, amino acids, and nutrients, spirulina has been found to help fight off free radicals and enhance physical endurance.*

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Flavors

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is available in Chocolate Flavor and Vanilla Flavor. The suggested use is to add 1 scoop (32.1g) once per day with 8-12 fl.oz of water or no sugar added/ unsweetened coconut milk.

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Reviews

Here are a few of the 500+ positive customer reviews:

"The Pro Plant Shakes are filling and delicious. I am starting to see results where previously I was just "stuck" with my old body. This diet does work if you stick to it. There is hope out there for results that were not possible. You're right about the vision improvement, it does occur. Thank you"* - DBailey

"I love ProPlant complete shake I start taking it 5 days a week in the morning it filled me up and the days that I don't take it, I feel more hungry and I eat more inappropriate food so I decide to drink it every day and I feel great inside and outside (lose a little weight, so great)." *- Diana

"The ProPlant shakes are the best! Plus, they are lectin-free and low in carbs. I enjoy having one in the morning and one in the evening with an avocado mixed in. They are smooth and delicious!"* - Gail

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

How much does Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake cost and where can I get it?

ProPlant Complete Shake can be purchased on the GundryMD site for first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day money-back guarantee. Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is available in Chocolate Flavor and Vanilla Flavor. The suggested use is to add 1 scoop (32.1g) once per day with 8-12 fl.oz of water or no sugar added/ unsweetened coconut milk.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Dr Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code will be released on March 8, 2022, and available for pre-order. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com .

