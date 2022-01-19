ACR Group Announces Acquisition of TRX Systems

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACR Group announced the acquisition of TRX Systems, the developer of NEON® GPS-denied location solutions and the TRX Dismounted Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) System (TRX DAPS).

Headquartered in Maryland, TRX Systems specializes in cutting-edge technologies and solutions that provide resilient and trusted position and time in environments where GPS is challenged, degraded, or denied. TRX Systems has built a strong reputation for delivering mission critical PNT products for industrial, public safety, and defense markets.

TRX recently announced it had been selected by the U.S. Army to provide a next generation Dismounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) System (DAPS) that enables dismounted warfighters to successfully conduct operations when operating in GPS challenged, degraded, or denied environments. The TRX DAPS solution is designed to replace the Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR) with support for both a standalone configuration and integration with the Nett Warrior ensemble.

"Resilient and trusted PNT is a critical capability for defense and public safety communities with demanding location and navigation challenges. TRX Systems brings industry leading innovation and products that solve these challenges, greatly expanding the Assured PNT solutions we offer," said David Knowles, CEO and President of ACR Group. TRX will retain its existing management team, products, brand, location, engineering capabilities, and sales.

TRX Systems now joins NAL Research and FreeFlight Systems within ACR Group's portfolio of companies delivering PNT solutions. Collectively, they provide assured position and time, navigation, and denied mapping solutions for dismounted users, vehicle, aviation, and maritime platforms. ACR Group technologies now span GPS-independent RF & inertial location, multi-GNSS support, and multi-sensor fusion.

"TRX multi-sensor fusion products complement the extensive satellite communications and PNT portfolio within ACR Group" said Carol Politi, TRX Systems' President. "TRX will benefit from enhanced access to a broad array of satellite technologies and TRX products will now be available to a broader customer base."

Financial terms of the acquisition will not be released.

For more information on the TRX Systems suite of location, mapping, and timing solutions, go to www.trxsystems.com. For more information on the ACR Group beacons, SATCOM, and other safety, location, and navigation equipment, visit www.ACRARTEX.com.

About ACR Group

The ACR Group is the leading innovator of satellite-based tracking, data communications, and emergency location products & services used across military and defense, aviation, marine, and outdoor markets. The ACR Group portfolio of companies includes NAL Research, ACR Electronics, Ocean Signal, Skytrac Systems, Latitude Technologies, Flight Data Systems, and FreeFlight Systems. ACR Group is recognized as a world leader in safety and survival technologies for over 60 years.

About TRX Systems

TRX Systems is the developer of NEON® GPS-denied location solutions, delivering location, mapping, and timing solutions where GPS is not available or is unreliable including indoors, underground, in dense urban areas, and where GPS is jammed or erroneous. NEON delivers ubiquitous, low-cost, GPS-denied location through use of advanced sensor fusion, ranging, and patented dynamic mapping algorithms. TRX NEON location technology provides the foundation for several commercial applications, including NEON Personnel Tracker and NEON Signal Mapper. TRX is the developer of the next-generation TRX Dismounted Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) System (TRX DAPS).

