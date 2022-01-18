Heartland Closes out a Historic Year with its 24th Acquisition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Heartland Home Services ("Heartland") closed the books on a historic 2021 with the addition of Henry Smith Plumbing, Heating & Cooling on December 18th. Henry Smith is the 24th company to join the Heartland family of brands and extends Heartland's growth in the attractive Northern Indiana market. Heartland has continued to thrive despite the obstacles of the past two years as it has entered new territories, densified its existing geographies, and had the honor of carrying on the proud legacies of its partner brands across the Midwestern United States.

Henry Smith's talented management team and highly skilled technicians will stay on, and the business will continue to operate as normal with additional resources from Heartland. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"People often ask what characteristics we seek in potential partner brands. The answer is the same characteristics we pride ourselves on within our own organization; best-in-class operators that are passionate about doing business the right way. This includes providing customers with truly exceptional service experiences, creating cultures in which diverse teams can thrive, and taking care of the communities where we operate. Henry Smith checks all these boxes in spades. We are thrilled to partner with this impressive team to expand our already-meaningful service capabilities in Northern Indiana," said Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

Mr. Viveen continued, "We partner with the highest-quality teams in our industry that have proven, long-term track records of success. As a result, we're not looking to change what they are doing. We help our partners build upon their legacies by amplifying their existing initiatives and accelerating their growth plans through access to Heartland's industry-leading technology suite and other considerable resources. The consistent sharing of best practices amongst the strongest operators in the industry is another critical, differentiating advantage for companies that join the Heartland team. We call it 'Shared Strength Delivered Locally'."

Other 2021 Highlights

Heartland meaningfully expanded its reach across the Midwest over the past year, both by strengthening existing operations and entering new states. The Company fortified its Detroit/Ann Arbor metro operation through the additions of Flame Heating & Cooling, Air Conditioning Engineers, Iceberg Heating & Cooling, Indoor Comfort, and Robin Aire. Heartland bolstered its Grand Rapids operation with the acquisition of Schaafsma Heating & Cooling. The Company also welcomed new team members to its operations in Ohio and Indiana. These and other acquisitions helped Heartland expand its dominant presence in existing states while adding branches in key markets among those regions.

Heartland also expanded into new territories. The Company entered the St. Louis market in June with the sizable acquisition of Classic Aire Care. Then, consistent with our 'Platform in a Platform' strategy, additions of Courtney's Heating & Cooling and Weiss Comfort Systems were added to Classic's already-impressive operations. Heartland also gained a meaningful foothold in Chicago's North Shore with the acquisition of American Vintage Home. Next, it entered the Kansas City Market with the acquisition of R-Mech Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, and went on to build presence in Wisconsin via partnerships with Frasier's Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and Action Plumbing.

Continuing the Legacy

Heartland has no intentions of slowing its growth in 2022. The Company will continue reinforcing its presence in existing territories while expanding into new ones: always abiding by the rule of partnering with the strongest teams in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through 24 brands across 7 states including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The Company collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually with 1,300+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For more information, please visit us at www.heartlandhomeservices.com .

