Easy Ice Announces State-of-the-Art Training Facility and Refurbishment Center

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry, has announced a new 32,000-square-foot facility housing a branch office, state-of-the-art training center, and refurbishment warehouse in Lenexa, Kansas. The new facility is triple the size of the original location, which was the headquarters of Ice-Masters for many years before the company merged with Easy Ice.

"We outgrew our previous building, both in size and vision. The new training and refurbishment center will support efficiency and consistency across every region, enabling Easy Ice to deliver a seamless, five-star customer experience locally and nationwide," said Easy Ice COO John Mahlmeister. "Easy Ice is poised for meteoric growth in 2022 and beyond. This facility reflects that trajectory."

This flagship facility is the largest and most advanced yet for Easy Ice. The Easy Ice training program for in-house and third-party ice machine service providers will operate out of the 2,000-square-foot training facility, along with a substantial ice machine refurbishment center and the nationwide parts distribution base. The new branch office is home to local Kansas City operations as well as the national inside sales and affiliate program teams, with room to accommodate future growth.

The new facility in Lenexa is the latest in a series of strategic development initiatives within the Easy Ice organization. Over the past several years, the company has expanded into numerous markets across the country, announced a joint initiative with Hoshizaki America, and invested in new executive leadership roles. With tactical plans for continued expansion, Easy Ice has increased its number of ice machines under management, reaching 25,000 units across 47 states.

Easy Ice is currently looking to fill a number of preventive maintenance, sales, warehouse, and dispatch positions in Lenexa. Those interested in applying for a position are encouraged to attend the Easy Ice hiring event January 20th from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the new facility at 9800 Britton St, Lenexa, KS 66219. Interested candidates can also apply directly at easyice.com.

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice's commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

