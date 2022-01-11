Wounded Warrior Project's Mission Continues Nearly 20 Years Later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the nation has ended most military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, the effects of war can last a lifetime. That's why Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) remains focused on breaking down barriers to mental health care, helping injured veterans find new civilian careers, providing long-term rehabilitative care for the most severely injured, and advocating for policies to improve the lives of millions of warriors and their families.

WWP has grown to directly serve 200,000 registered warriors and family support members – up from nearly 116,000 just five years ago. Beyond those registered, the organization impacts many more veterans and families through its advocacy, collaboration with other organizations, and investments in programs and research.

Click here to watch how WWP impacted the lives of veterans and families in 2021.

Recognizing veterans' ongoing needs for mental health support, in 2021, WWP announced new investments in its Warrior Care Network® to increase access and reduce barriers to mental health treatment. With this investment, Warrior Care Network will now treat substance use disorder alongside post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, partner academic medical centers will enhance efforts to diagnose and address traumatic brain injury.

Also in the past year, WWP:

"Wounded Warrior Project is honored to support so many veterans and families," WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington said. "This past year, we created more connection opportunities for wounded veterans, invested in critical mental, physical, and financial wellness programs, and provided a voice in Washington for those who have served our country. We remain humbled by the mission we uphold and are grateful for the generous support of the American public, which makes this work possible."

