Celebrate National Sticker Day with Sticker Planet on Thursday, January 13

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sticker Day is celebrated annually on January 13, the birthday of Stan Avery. Avery, a rags-to-riches entrepreneur in his 20s, invented the first self-adhesive label in 1935, launching an industry that today brings joy to sticker-lovers of all ages. No longer just an office product, modern stickers come in all shapes, sizes and topics, and make people happy every day. Sticker Planet invites you to join in their celebration!

Sticker Planet's 30-year-old store in the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles features three walls stocked top to bottom with rolls of fun stickers. In the store and on its website, they offer thousands of stickers on every topic you can imagine. Sticker Planet is a family-owned business run by siblings Hilary and Richard Kraft.

"We pride ourselves on having the best selection of creative stickers you'll find anywhere," said co-owner Hilary Kraft. "We have stickers on hundreds of different topics from flowers to food to animals and so much more! Our customers use stickers for crafting, home decorating, scrapbooking and just plain fun. We're still finding new kinds of stickers to sell all the time."

Co-owner Richard Kraft adds, "It's truly special to have a store that brings people so much joy. During the pandemic, we created a website to reach out beyond Los Angeles. It's wonderful to see people enjoying the huge selection of stickers we can now send them."

To celebrate National Sticker Day on January 13, Sticker Planet is having a 24-hour flash sale on everything it sells, both in its retail store and online (www.stickerplanet.com). Plus, anyone who places an online order or signs up for Sticker Planet's e-newsletter on National Sticker Day will receive a $5 "thanks for sticking with us" code to use on a future online order.

About Sticker Planet:

Sticker Planet is a family-owned business selling thousands of creative, artistic stickers for people of all ages. The unique store has been a favorite at the Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax in Los Angeles since 1992. In 2020, the company launched its online store. Sticker Planet's motto is "The world's best stickers, all in one place." For information or online shopping visit: www.stickerplanet.com. Follow Sticker Planet at facebook.com/stickerplanetLA and instagram.com/stickerplanetLA.

