Arcimoto and Pepco's EVsmart Add to The Line-Up Of Interactive Experiences At The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether a car aficionado or not, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show is an experience for all and gives patrons of all ages a reason to attend. From interactive experiences to real-time art demonstrations on some of the industry's latest models, the convention center will have something for everyone to enjoy.

As the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the 2022 Auto Show is the perfect platform for manufacturers to not only showcase their latest models, but allow their consumers to experience them firsthand. Arcimoto, a groundbreaking manufacturer, is hitting the show floor with an all-new indoor ride experience featuring their brand-new, three-wheel Fun Utility Vehicles. This new look of mobility is built for everyday driving as it transforms commutes into pure-electric joyrides, complete with a panoramic roof, removable doors, and heated seats. This thrilling ride, unlike any other vehicle on the market today, will be available in Hall B from January 21-30.

Exciting driving simulators, virtual-reality experiences, and interactive games will also be sprinkled into this year's programming. Visit the Pepco EVsmart display in Rotunda A to register for an outdoor EV Ride & Drive, allowing show guests the ability to experience how certain models handle the streets of the District. While you're there, learn about Pepco's EVsmart rebates, tools, and information you will need to charge faster, smarter, and more conveniently than ever before.

The "ART-of-Motion" Visual & Custom Auto Exhibition also returns for its 6th year. Partnering with Automotive Rhythms, a trendsetting urban automotive media group, ART-of-Motion is a design experience that befits the culture and imagination of the DC metro area. This extensive display will consist of experiential graphics, painted automobiles in real-time, custom motorcycles, and so much more.

Operating in full accordance with the safety protocols announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District of Columbia, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center requires all guests to wear a mask while inside, and show proof of vaccination upon entering the building (including proof of the first dose for children 12 and older). Visit the show's COVID Safety Information page on the website to remain updated on all safety protocols and regulations.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.washingtonautoshow.com .

Show dates and times: Friday, January 21, 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 22, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 23, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 24 through Thursday, January 27, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Friday, January 28, 12:00 – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 29, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 30, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

For more information, go to www.washingtonautoshow.com .

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2022 Auto Show will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 21 through January 30, 2022.

