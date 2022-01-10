X-SURE, a Crypto-Hardware Startup, Debuts with its Crypto Tickers at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-SURE, a crypto-focused startup, launched globally with the release of X-SURE L1 Crypto Ticker and X-SURE Nixie Clock in Las Vegas at CES 2022. The team will insist on creating brilliant products for crypto communities. Some of the products will be operated in a blockchain-based way.

X-SURE L1——A Real-Time Crypto Ticker. Track the Price just at a Glance.X-SURE Nixie Clock:The Limited Collection Nixie Tube Crypto Ticker.Unique design for NL5441 nixie tube with a life span of more than 200,000 hours.

X-SURE L1 Crypto Ticker

X-SURE L1 is a crypto ticker that gets data streaming with a Wi-fi connection. On the 2.4 inch IPS TFT full-color display, users can track the price and other data they care about just at a glance.

L1 gets streaming data from several largest crypto platforms around the world to make the core function stable enough. Almost all top-10 crypto-currency will be supported in the early versions, and which will be upgraded to more and more kinds.

There's also a speaker on the back of the product. So that users can set custom alerts with a beep in the App. Like an Apple Watch on your desk, L1 also supports customized watch faces. The team said they are planning to publish some special editions with unique exterior designs. Now the released pure version has a CNC metal unibody and visible PCB design. Which has a really outstanding style and texture in this niche market.

X-SURE L1 features include:

2.4 inch full-color IPS LCD screen

24H real-time data refresh based on several stable data sources

Box speaker with custom alerts function

CNC metal unibody and visible PCB design

Customized watch faces and special editions in future

Setting and firmware upgrading with App

X-SURE L1 pre-order with early bird price already started on the official site, and the shipping will begin from the second quarter of 2022.

You can Pre-order Now!

X-SURE Nixie Clock

X-SURE Nixie Clock is a limited collection crypto ticker, which may be the first smart nixie clock that can access the Internet and display dynamic data such as asset prices. It supports the display of time, and digital asset prices such as BTC and ETH, which can be set and upgraded through the App.

In the late 1950s, the nixie tube was widely used in aerospace and various scientific research fields. With the emergence of more advanced display devices, its production gradually stopped in the 1980s. NL5441 nixie tube used in the clock has an official nominal life span of more than 200,000 hours (22 years). Which is one of the most scarce models of nixie tube and was already sold for more than $100 per unit before.

X-SURE nixie clock also shows a taste of design balanced retro and modern, with an ingenious combination of metal, wood, and glasses.

Here's an awesome promotion video of this product: https://x-sure.co/nixie-clock-video

X-SURE Nixie Clock will also be open for order in a few days on the official site: https://x-sure.co/nixie-clock/

About X-SURE

X-SURE is a team trying to connect the physical and crypto world with love and passion. They are creating crafted products with materials and code for the crypto community and blockchain world. For new updates, please follow the X-SURE website, Discord and their Twitter pages. If you are interested in them, just contact this email: hi@x-sure.co

