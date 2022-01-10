Washington Trust Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release fourth quarter 2021 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, After Market Closes Conference Call: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Dial In: 1-844-200-6205 (Toll-Free) International Dial In: 1-929-526-1599 Access Code: 677467 Webcast: Washington Trust Bancorp's website,

http://ir.washtrust.com



Teleconference Replay: Available after the call, from Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:30 a.m.

ET through Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Number US: 1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free) Replay International: +44-204-525-0658 Replay Pin Number: 665774

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $6.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

