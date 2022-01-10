The company also unveils a new heavy-duty electric truck brand Giant Haul (Yuandong) New Energy Auto at the launch event.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8, 2022, Linkdata New Energy Co., Ltd, a leading Chinese manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, held a product launch event for its 26-46mm diameter series of cylindrical lithium-ion battery products at the Shanghai Tower. By unveiling these new flagship products, the 26mm SPEED2, the 37mm SPEED3, and the 46mm SPEED4 family cells, Linkdata showcases the company's high-end cylindrical cells and its focused design concept "More Than One Answer" - for the big cylindrical cell field, there should not only be Tesla's 46800-tabless solution.

Top Chinese Lithium-ion Battery Provider Linkdata Launches Flagship 26-46mm Cylindrical Cell Family Products

In September 2021, Linkdata rolled out its high-performance fast-charging cell product series SPEED with distinctive product features, including up to 400 kilometers e-charge with 8 minutes of charging, achieving 800-1200 cycles of fast charging, and an energy density of 260 Wh/kg at the cell level. The SPEED product series covers cylindrical and prismatic formats, achieves industry-leading performance for several key indicators using high nickel cathode and SiOx anode, delivers a high level of safety for single cells, and supports achieving system-level safety of No-Thermal-Propagation (NTP). Furthermore, as Linkdata's fast-charging power batteries are about to enter mass production this year, large pre-orders from Chinese and international carmakers are already coming in, signaling that the firm is well-positioned to supply high-performance, high-quality lithium-ion battery/cell products to the global electric vehicle (EV) market.

Dr. Yang Sitao, Linkdata's Chief Technology Officer & Vice President explained that, unlike Tesla's 46800 cells, in terms of the structural design and functional materials, the SPEED4 products have improved thermal conductivity and reduced internal resistance, while its robust systems are designed to lower cost and improve performance, making it more suitable for family cars. Meanwhile, the SPEED3 family avoids multiple challenges facing the 46mm products, such as manufacturing process, thermal conductivity, power, and structural design. At the same time, it offers a higher energy density than the 26mm cells and delivers a more balanced overall performance, making it an ideal solution for high-end passenger vehicles.

"We are confidently optimistic about the long-term growth of the EV sector," said Linkdata Chairman Yan Zidian. "With extensive experience in developing customized products in collaboration with many international partners, Linkdata plans to continue its commitment to developing new lithium batteries."

Another highlight of Linkdata's launch event is the unveiling of a new heavy-duty electric truck brand Giant Haul (Yuandong). The brand's universal electrification platform for EHDT EVs satisfies all vehicle requirements for 6x4 semi-trailer trucks. In addition, Giant Haul can also provide a range of complete vehicles based on its platform solutions and features the application of several key technologies, including complete vehicle control systems, electric drives, intelligent systems, and charging/battery swapping.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Linkdata New Energy Co., Ltd