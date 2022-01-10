27.6 million students attend schools that still lack adequate bandwidth to support digital learning in every classroom, every day

New data: Connect K-12 report shows 59% of U.S. school districts now meet FCC internet connectivity benchmark

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation's "Connect K-12" program has released its report on U.S. school connectivity for E-rate Funding Year 2021, which includes findings on the nation's progress toward meeting the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) bandwidth goal of 1 Mbps per student.

Our objective is to help every school achieve the FCC's bandwidth goal so digital teaching and learning is possible

In partnership with Funds For Learning, Connected Nation has also refreshed its ConnectK12.org website, which provides free internet speed and pricing intelligence to help state and school district leaders compare progress with their peers, identify potential alternative broadband solutions, and ultimately negotiate better deals for services.

"Our objective is to help every single school in the country achieve the FCC's bandwidth goal so that immersive digital teaching and learning opportunities are made possible in every classroom, every day," said Emily Jordan, Connected Nation's Vice President for Connect K-12. "During the pandemic, we have witnessed just how important robust connectivity is to our nation's students and teachers. And, given the unprecedented level of state and federal investment in learning devices such as laptops and Chromebooks for student use, it's now more important than ever that state and school district leaders everywhere strive to achieve the FCC's 1 Mbps per student bandwidth goal so that poor connectivity is not a barrier to digital learning."

ConnectK12.org is aggregates, analyzes, and visualizes federal E-rate program data at the district and state levels. Key takeaways include:

59% of school districts nationwide now meet or exceed the 1 Mbps per student

That represents a 25% increase from the number of districts that were meeting the goal in 2020

The national median bandwidth per student has risen above 1 Mbps for the first time to 1.25 Mbps

The median cost per megabit has decreased from $7.00 in 2015 to $1.39 today

Unfortunately, 1,703 school districts across the U.S. are still paying more than $5 per megabit, and 746 districts are paying more than $10 per megabit.

"While these findings are encouraging, there is still much work to be done. The data show that 27.6 million students in the U.S. still lack adequate speeds to effectively participate in digital learning activities in the classroom," said Jordan. "The good news is there is an opportunity right now for 1,798 school districts (representing 12.1 million students) that have contracts expiring to pursue upgrades during the FY2022 E-rate funding cycle, which is currently underway. That is the equivalent of 14% of all school districts nationwide, and they all can use Connect K-12 to make better purchasing decisions."

It takes just seconds to access district- or state-level data on connectk12.org. Questions regarding the 2021 report, website, or underlying data may be directed to Emily Jordan at ejordan@connectednation.org.

