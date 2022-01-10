AlphaCentric SWBC Municipal Opportunity Fund Name Change

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaCentric Advisors LLC and SWBC Investment Company announced a name change to the mutual fund formerly known as the AlphaCentric Municipal Opportunities Fund. The new co-branded name of the Fund is AlphaCentric SWBC Municipal Opportunities Fund (MUNAX|MUNCX|MUNIX) (the "Fund").

Incepted in 2019, the Fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal income tax with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

"We are excited to partner with AlphaCentric and its exceptional distribution capabilities," said John Tuohy, President and CEO of SWBC Investment Company. "The AlphaCentric SWBC Municipal Income Opportunities Fund is SWBC's first federally tax-free portfolio offered to the public and fits well into SWBC's strong lineup of portfolios based on independent ideas. We are confident that this Fund will be the first of many offerings that bring timely investment ideas that take advantage of promising trends in the U.S. economy."

"This excellent partnership between AlphaCentric and SWBC has continued to bear fruit for financial advisors and their clients," said Jim Celico, COO of AlphaCentric Advisors, LLC. "The co-branded Fund name was a natural next step towards leveraging the strength of both companies as we grow this Fund."

There will be no material changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

About AlphaCentric

Focusing on niche investment strategies often overlooked by larger mutual fund companies, AlphaCentric offers mutual funds designed to help solve the pressing needs of investors and their financial advisors since 2014. Advisors and investors use AlphaCentric funds to access independently owned, institutional quality, investment managers. The firm researches, designs, and creates bespoke mutual fund portfolios often never before offered to retail investors. AlphaCentric invests in innovation to help financial advisors and their clients navigate ever-changing global financial markets.

Important Risk Information

The Fund may be non-diversified and the value and/or volatility of a single issuer could have a greater impact on Fund performance. The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss due to adverse occurrences affecting the Fund more than the market as a whole, because the Fund's investments are concentrated. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell, or illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. There is a risk that issuers will not make payments on fixed income securities held by the Fund, resulting in losses. Issuers credit quality could be lowered if issuers financial condition changes and there is a risk that the issuer may default on its obligations. Legislative changes can adversely affect the value of the Fund's portfolio. Legislative risks including legal, tax, and other regulatory changes could occur over time and may adversely affect the Fund. The Fund may encounter derivative risk. The use of derivatives instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. Changes in interest rates can also create risks for the Fund. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in value in fixed income securities. The Fund is subject to regulatory change and tax risks; changes to current rules could increase costs associated with investment in the Fund. These factors may affect the value of your investment. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal, there is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the AlphaCentric Funds. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 844-ACFUNDS (844-223-8637) or at www.AlphaCentricFunds.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The AlphaCentric Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

Securities offered by SWBC Investment Services, LLC, member SIPC & FINRA. Advisory services offered by SWBC Investment Company, a Registered Investment Advisor, registered as such with the US Securities & Exchange Commission. SWBC provides asset management, comprehensive and holistic financial planning services to businesses, financial institutions, and individuals. To meet our team and learn how we can design a customized investment strategy or financial plan for you, click here. Investors should be aware of the risks of investing in securities reference Firm Disclosures for additional information.

5020-NLD-1/6/2022

