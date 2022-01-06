Printing Industry Leaders Announce Joint Showcase at PPAI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marabu North America and LSINC Corporation are proud to announce the upcoming joint showcase of their digital printing products at the Promotional Products Association International trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11-14. The companies will feature printing on LSINC's Perivallo360m® direct-to-object, digital printer using Marabu's industry leading Ultra®Jet DLE-A digital UV inks. The Perivallo360m® offers a patented articulated print head design, providing the ability to print on contoured surfaces – a feature unavailable in any other printer of its kind. The printer has been calibrated to maximize the performance of Marabu's Ultra®Jet DLE-A digital UV inks.

Alicia Ryan, CEO at LSINC commented, "We've spent considerable time listening to end users and engineering features that make the Perivallo® printers an easy decision for production minded customers. Marabu provides an ideal ink set with vibrant color and opacity to showcase the machine's print capability, and they are a reliable ink supplier with proven success and customer relationships in this space."

"We are very pleased to work with an industry leader like LSINC. There has been a race amongst several global players to provide a reliable, intuitive, cost effective hardware solution that meets all the requirements of our typical screen customers looking to migrate to digital. From design flaws to poor support to supply chain issues, nothing until now has been able to deliver at this price point." said Marabu North America President Bob Keller.

LSINC Corporation is a world leader in digital printing technology and cutting edge innovation. All LSINC printers are built in U.S. facilities, and LSINC has two decades of experience designing and building print technology. LSINC is trusted by Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients to bring their ideas to reality. For more information about LSINC, visit www.LSINC.com.

Marabu North America LP is a subsidiary of Marabu GmbH & Co, a leading global manufacturer of screen, digital and pad printing inks for more than 155 years. Marabu is recognized by customers and the industry for the highest quality products, unparalleled technical service and environmental awareness. The company employs more than 440 people worldwide with its distribution partners exclusively representing Marabu in over 70 countries around the world.

SOURCE LSINC Corporation