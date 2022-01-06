j5create Teams Up with Intel® to Develop the Next Generation USB4™ Peripherals

KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- j5create, a world leader in high tech computer accessories, and Intel®, the world's largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips, are working together to develop one of the worlds' first USB4™ multi-port adapters.

JCD401 USB4™ Dual 4K Multi-Port Hub

USB4™ is the latest USB™ specification offering several improvements over legacy USB-C® adapters including higher transfer speeds, more efficient bandwidth allocation between data and display protocols, as well as backward compatibility with older USB™ and Thunderbolt™ specifications.

"We're thrilled to work with Intel® to bring the latest USB™ peripherals to market." said Steven Lyu, Chief Operating Officer at j5create. "We are always innovating to deliver high-performance solutions users have been anticipating through a variety of products, technologies, and design collaborations."

The USB4™ multi-port adapters will be one of the first to incorporate the latest Intel® USB4™ controller, offering Thunderbolt™ compatibility and USB™ legacy support. Set to release in Q1 2022, these USB4™ multi-port adapters provide efficient and dynamic bandwidth allocation up to 20Gbps and dual 4K video support in addition to high-speed peripheral ports.

About j5create

j5create is a global leader in high-tech computer and mobile accessories, striving to help improve people's everyday lives and create impactful experiences with award-winning innovations. With four offices around the globe, j5create's extensive portfolio of products enables individuals and businesses around the world to utilize their devices to their fullest potential. For more information about j5create and its products, visit www.j5create.com.

For more information, please contact:

Rosalie Azzato

Marketing Manager | j5create.com

KaiJet Technology International Limited Inc.

1025 Cobb International Dr. #210

Kennesaw, GA 30152

+1-888-689-4088

pr@j5create.com

www.j5create.com

