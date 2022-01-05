Total Home Security | One App | Array By Hampton

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For total peace of mind, Array By Hampton offers a complete suite of smart home products that allow users to enrich their living space while monitoring for unforeseen dangers. The industry's most comprehensive lineup features smart locks, indoor and outdoor security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, smart sensors, and power solutions.

The Revive Retrofit Smart Door Lock turns any door into a smart door. Because it can be used with an existing deadbolt, it is the perfect solution for rental or vacation units as it eliminates the need for key duplication, physically being onsite for key exchanges and can alert property owners of activity. Additionally, built-in geofencing on the Array By Hampton app enables the deadbolt to lock or unlock remotely. The long-lasting battery can go up to a year on a single charge.

New this year, the Array Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera extends the line of security cameras and 360 degrees of coverage clearly capturing activity up to 24 feet, even in low light and nighttime conditions. Integrated AI allows the camera to track and zoom in the app in high definition to see any details that might otherwise go undetected. Sentry mode can be enabled to continuously scan the room. Local storage with an SD card or cloud storage optional with purchase.

Smart sensors provide added security to a home, whether it's helping to detect leaks, CO, or unwanted entry. All sensors send alerts to the phone or tablet allowing for constant monitoring even when away.

Shine a little light, or a lot. Hampton's full spectrum of lighting options are programmable, act in concert with smart sensors and plugs to respond to activity and they help create an ambiance in full color or through an adjustable white color temperature palette.

The Array By Hampton app allows full control of the entire product line in one place on IOS and Android devices. Also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products, based in Foothill Ranch, California, is a leading innovator of security hardware products and a trusted leader in security, dedicated to serving consumers with secure products and solutions that are easy to install and easy to use. The company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink's®, Hampton®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, ACE Hardware and other security brand names. Visit BuyHampton.com for more information.

