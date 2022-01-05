Advertise With Us
Quanta Services to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat hosted by Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta on January 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events). Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on January 6, 2022.

Quanta Services Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quanta Services, Inc.)
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC
Quanta Services, Inc.
(713) 341-7260

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-to-participate-in-the-goldman-sachs-global-energy-and-clean-technology-conference-301454840.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.

