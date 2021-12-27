ACI Mechanical wins Johnson Controls Best of Brands recognition award for FY2021

SEATTLE and PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales was awarded the Johnson Controls Best of Brands recognition award for outstanding sales growth for the Ruskin brand, part of the JCI Family of Brands in HVAC. This award covers all of ACI's locations in Seattle, Spokane, Portland, and Northern Idaho.

Ruskin - A JCI Brand

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including many Johnson Controls Family of Brands products, Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., GREE VRF, and other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com

ACI Mechanical Logo (PRNewsfoto/ACI Mechanical Sales)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales