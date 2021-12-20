HHI Group to Present Smart Shipping Mobility at CES Debut in 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group will attend CES 2022, making its debut at the global tech-industry trade show, held from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas.

HHI Group, which includes the world's largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, will offer a glimpse into the future of shipping mobility, with emphasis on autonomous navigation. Its booth will present cutting edge industrial machinery, merging AI with robot technology and introduce its vision into the future in the field of energy.

HHI Group's booth will feature:

Avikus autonomous navigational system

Robotics in industrial and daily technology

Offshore hydrogen value chain

Avikus is HHI Group's in-house venture specializing in developing autonomous navigational systems. It became Korea's first company to successfully demonstrate a fully autonomous navigation of a 12-passenger cruise ship in June 2021.

Avikus will showcase its autonomous navigation capabilities, using a six-meter leisure boat and demonstrating with the use of LEDs how the technology can be used in ocean shipping. Visitors can board the boat and experience a navigational simulation game using VR technology.

"The autonomous navigation technology allows an easier access to maritime leisure activities, provide innovations in logistics and transform all aspects of marine development," said the Group's spokesperson. "Avikus will become the world's first company to conduct an autonomous navigation of a large-scale commercial vessel in the ocean early next year."

The Group's industrial construction machinery units Hyundai Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment will highlight its robotic industrial equipment and remote-control capabilities that provide safe and effective solutions in the building process from surveys, measuring, and operational planning to actual construction. This section features an interactive game that allows visitors to build a marine city in a simulated version, while helping them easily understand the solutions of HHI Group's industrial robotics. Hyundai Robotics will display service robots that can provide everyday robotic solutions ranging from food and beverages to anti-viral and disinfection services.

HHI Group will also present its blueprint for an offshore hydrogen value chain. Its network of units - Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Oilbank, and Hyundai Electric - boasts a unique business structure and technological capacity to cover full hydrogen value chains. It will install a 3.6-meter offshore wind generator and its model of a hydrogen-powered ship, while offering a video presentation on its overall value chain.

