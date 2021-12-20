CrossCountry Mortgage Named Official Mortgage Partner of Wednesday's Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas

CLEVELAND, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), one of the nation's fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, is the Official Mortgage Partner of the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, which will be played Wednesday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. In addition to its game sponsorship, CCM is donating 500 tickets to U.S. military veterans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is presenting sponsor of a pregame toy delivery to patients at Fort Worth's Cook Children's Medical Center.

Wednesday's game, kicking off at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN, will feature the independent Army West Point Black Knights, 8-4, and the Missouri Tigers, 6-6, of the Southeastern Conference.

Known as "The Bowl for the Brave," the Armed Forces Bowl highlights all branches of the military and includes an array of pre- and in-game activities calling attention to the sacrifices of the nation's heroes. It is the only bowl game to have featured all three U.S. military academies multiple times, most recently Army in 2018.

The bowl also is a source of civic pride for the city of Fort Worth, which has served as its host since the game's inception in 2003. As part of this relationship, the bowl annually sponsors a pregame visit by each team's players to Cook Children's Medical Center, a nationally recognized pediatric hospital based in downtown Fort Worth. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, CCM arranged for toy deliveries from FAO Schwarz to dozens of hospital patients.

"This annual game and the dozens of activities leading up to kick-off remind us of what's most important in our lives – the selfless individuals who help protect our nation and the commitments to family and community that keep us united and strong," said CrossCountry Mortgage Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt Jr. "We are very proud to step forward in support of this exciting event and to help add cheer to the lives of children who are facing significant health challenges."

Since 2014, the Armed Forces Bowl has been the highest scoring bowl game. In last year's game, played December 31, Mississippi State squeaked by Tulsa, 28-26. Eighty-four players who have participated in the Armed Forces Bowl have been selected in the NFL draft. The MVP of the 2015 game, Jared Goff, became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He is now the starting quarterback of the Detroit Lions.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, CrossCountry Mortgage serves clients in all 50 states through a network of more than 500 branches. Founded by Leonhardt in 2003, the company earlier this year was included for the eighth time on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private enterprises. CCM offers an extensive portfolio of lending solutions tailored to the needs of buyers, sellers and realtors.

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

